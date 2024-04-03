Former PSL side Marumo Gallants in danger of back-to-back relegation

As the University of Pretoria and Magesi FC battle it out for the for the first spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship , former Premier Soccer League outfit Marumo Gallants are in danger of being relegated to the third tier of South African football.

The Limpopo-based side are currently in a precarious 15th position on the log, with just 20 points collected from a possible 66 points having played 22 matches so far.

A season ago Marumo Gallants were plying their trade in the top tier of South African and had a sensational run in the CAF Confederation Cup, before being knocked out in the semi-finals.

However, their efforts in continental African football could not propel them to avoid the drop as they were relegated from the DSTV Premiership last season.