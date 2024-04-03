Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Former PSL side Marumo Gallants in danger of back-to-back relegation

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou fighting with match officials as his team lose out on winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship and being promoted to the DSTV Premier league

File. Former PSL side, Marumo Gallants, could find themselves playing the third tier of South African should they fail to turn their fortunes around. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media

Published 3h ago

By Mthobisi Nozulela

As the University of Pretoria and Magesi FC battle it out for the for the first spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, former Premier Soccer League outfit Marumo Gallants are in danger of being relegated to the third tier of South African football.

The Limpopo-based side are currently in a precarious 15th position on the log, with just 20 points collected from a possible 66 points having played 22 matches so far.

A season ago Marumo Gallants were plying their trade in the top tier of South African and had a sensational run in the CAF Confederation Cup, before being knocked out in the semi-finals.

However, their efforts in continental African football could not propel them to avoid the drop as they were relegated from the DSTV Premiership last season.

The relegation battle in the Motsepe Championship
TeamPointsPlayedWinLoseDrawGoal Difference
14. Milford FC20225125– 7
15. Marumo Gallants20224108– 10
16. Platinum City20224108– 10

The former Nedbank Cup finalists would have been hoping for a quick return to the top flight, however, things have not gone as planned as the side find themselves trying to avoid the axe in the Motsepe Championship.

With only eight games left to play this season, things went from bad to worse after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fifth-ranked side Castric Stars on Tuesday.

The race to win the Motsepe Championship
TeamPointsPlayedWinLoseDrawGoal Difference
Magesi FC4222124612
University of Pretoria4122113810
Orbit College372111642
Upington City32218587

Meanwhile, another former PSL side, the University of Pretoria, is in a two horse race with Magesi FC to gain automatic promotion back to the Premiership.

IOL Sport

