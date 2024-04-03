Former PSL side Marumo Gallants in danger of back-to-back relegation

By Mthobisi Nozulela
As the University of Pretoria and Magesi FC battle it out for the for the first spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, former Premier Soccer League outfit Marumo Gallants are in danger of being relegated to the third tier of South African football.
The Limpopo-based side are currently in a precarious 15th position on the log, with just 20 points collected from a possible 66 points having played 22 matches so far.
A season ago Marumo Gallants were plying their trade in the top tier of South African and had a sensational run in the CAF Confederation Cup, before being knocked out in the semi-finals.
However, their efforts in continental African football could not propel them to avoid the drop as they were relegated from the DSTV Premiership last season.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Win
|Lose
|Draw
|Goal Difference
|14. Milford FC
|20
|22
|5
|12
|5
|– 7
|15. Marumo Gallants
|20
|22
|4
|10
|8
|– 10
|16. Platinum City
|20
|22
|4
|10
|8
|– 10
The former Nedbank Cup finalists would have been hoping for a quick return to the top flight, however, things have not gone as planned as the side find themselves trying to avoid the axe in the Motsepe Championship.
With only eight games left to play this season, things went from bad to worse after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fifth-ranked side Castric Stars on Tuesday.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Win
|Lose
|Draw
|Goal Difference
|Magesi FC
|42
|22
|12
|4
|6
|12
|University of Pretoria
|41
|22
|11
|3
|8
|10
|Orbit College
|37
|21
|11
|6
|4
|2
|Upington City
|32
|21
|8
|5
|8
|7
Meanwhile, another former PSL side, the University of Pretoria, is in a two horse race with Magesi FC to gain automatic promotion back to the Premiership.
IOL Sport