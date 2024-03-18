Mouth-watering fixtures for Nedbank Cup quarters confirmed as AmaZulu face Orlando Pirates

Reigning Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates will face AmaZulu in the quarter-final of the competition. This was the result of the draw that took place on Monday evening after a thrilling round of fixtures over the last few days.

Sundowns, arguably the best team on the continent, didn’t break a sweat as they secured a routine 2-0 round of 16 win against second-tier Maritzburg United on Sunday. Chippa United, the top flight’s only Eastern Cape-based club, have been drawn against TS Galaxy. The competition has been a welcome distraction for Chippa, who are involved in a four-team battle to avoid relegation. They will go up against a TS Galaxy side who fought valiantly to beat D’General 3-0 on Sunday.

Finally, Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals in what is sure to be the game of the round. The two teams are involved in a six-team tussle to finish second in the league and book a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League. With the league seemingly out of reach, the Nedbank Cup serves as the teams’ best chance to grab some silverware.