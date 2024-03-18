Mouth-watering fixtures for Nedbank Cup quarters confirmed as AmaZulu face Orlando Pirates

Reigning Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates will face AmaZulu in the quarter-final of the competition.
This was the result of the draw that took place on Monday evening after a thrilling round of fixtures over the last few days.
Jose Riveiro’s men advanced to the last eight of the competition after a comprehensive win over second tier Hungry Lions on Saturday, while AmaZulu beat Sekhukhune United in an all-top-flight clash on Thursday.
After advancing to the quarter-finals after beating Moroka Swallows last Wednesday, the University of Pretoria were handed a tough encounter against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns, arguably the best team on the continent, didn’t break a sweat as they secured a routine 2-0 round of 16 win against second-tier Maritzburg United on Sunday.
Chippa United, the top flight’s only Eastern Cape-based club, have been drawn against TS Galaxy. The competition has been a welcome distraction for Chippa, who are involved in a four-team battle to avoid relegation.
They will go up against a TS Galaxy side who fought valiantly to beat D’General 3-0 on Sunday.
Finally, Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals in what is sure to be the game of the round.
The two teams are involved in a six-team tussle to finish second in the league and book a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League. With the league seemingly out of reach, the Nedbank Cup serves as the teams’ best chance to grab some silverware.
After Monday’s draw, the PSL said dates and venues for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals would be confirmed at a later date.
