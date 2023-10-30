Get more done and multitask like a boss with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Reply to an email, open the calendar to provide suitable dates in the email you’re sending, and watch a video presentation; these are just some of the things you can do at the same time on your smartphone. But this is not just any ordinary smartphone, it is the larger-than-life Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

The versatility of the Z Fold5 is one of the best things about it and if you have a busy lifestyle or your work puts you in the fast lane with a lot of things happening at once, it is the ideal mobile partner for you. Whether in landscape or portrait, this powerful device’s multi window view enables you to open up to three apps at the same time, so you can browse the internet, check your social media, and read a WhatsApp text, all at once. The multi-window task bar provides a new level of convenience, streamlining your workflow and saving you precious time.

With its focus on multitasking, content sharing, and maximising the foldable format, this phone is here to revolutionise how we work and play on our mobile devices. The 6.2 inch HD+ cover screen with dynamic AMOLED 2X display gives the Z Fold a bold look. It boasts an even larger unfolded display from the 7.6 inch main screen, which puts PC-like power in your pocket while providing you with an expansive canvas for work and entertainment. The Galaxy Z Fold5 has introduced a revamped approach to multitasking, making it easier than ever to be productive on the go and ideal for professionals who need to manage emails, documents, and video conferencing simultaneously.

The larger-than-life Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. From viewing spreadsheets, watching movies, or playing games, it offers one of the best immersive smartphone experiences around. While focusing on what you need to get done, use hidden pop-up to keep an app running in the background meaning you can update a work presentation in full screen and keep a text chat going with your colleagues in the background and quickly access via a floating pop-up. With a larger foldable display, users can effortlessly run multiple apps side by side.

Samsung has always been at the forefront of improving user experiences, and the Galaxy Z Fold5 continues this trend. With a simple two-handed drag-and-drop gesture, you can easily transfer text, images, and files between different apps. Whether you're sending a web link from your browser to a messaging app or attaching a document to an email, this feature makes content sharing more intuitive than ever before. For those who value note-taking and creativity, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has a solution. The S Pen Fold Edition makes annotating and ideation easier as it allows users to jot down notes, sketch, and edit documents on the go 1.

The large foldable display offers a comfortable and spacious workspace for your creativity to flourish. Whether you're in a meeting, on a commute, or simply inspired, the device ensures that you can capture your thoughts and ideas with much ease. For all this power and great features, the Z Fold5 needs a 2suitable battery and the long-lasting 4,400mAh dual battery executes this task with aplomb to keep up with your busy schedule. 1 S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Only use the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G/Fold4/Fold5 or S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens may damage the screen.