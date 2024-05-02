5 of the biggest blockbuster movies releasing soon

Movie fans are in for a treat as Hollywood has been hard at work on several high-profile releases, which are set to hit cinemas soon. Many of these upcoming movies are sequels to fan-favourite flicks which have been years in the making. Others feature A-list stars and huge productions.

With this in mind, here are some of the blockbuster films set for release over the next few weeks. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” The latest installment in the popular movie franchise is highly-anticipated as fans had to endure a seven-year wait for the film, which is produced by Disney Studios.

With the previous film released in 2017, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is the 10th movie, with the very first one being released back in 1968. The sci-fi, adventure and action flick has accumulated scores of fans over generations, who sell-out the cinema with each release. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen and Peter Macon and is directed by Wes Ball.

This sequel following on from Caesar’s reign and focuses on the journey of a young ape who questions everything he's been taught. In doing so, he makes the brave choice that will define the future for apes and humans alike. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be released in cinemas on May 10. The ‘IF’ movie. Picture: X. “IF”

Ryan Reynolds, the voice-over star of this animated movie recently took to Instagram to announce that the flick is “the exact definition of a dream team.” Apart from it featuring his wife, Blake Lively, the rest of the star-studded cast who will lend their voice and skills to the flick includes John Krasinski, who also directed the film as well as Emily Blunt, Steve Carrell, Awkwafina, Matt Damon and Vince Vaughn. It will come as no surprise if both children and adults flock to the cinema to watch this release, which highlights the power of the mind.

It follows the tale of a young girl, who, after discovering that she can see everyone's Imaginary Friends (IF), decides to embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their adult companions. “IF” is expected to hit cinemas on May 17. ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ Picture: X. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

The latest post-apocalyptic adventure in the beloved “Mad Max” saga is the movie that fans have been waiting for. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is the latest in a string of movies in the franchise, which has since earned a cult fan following. It comes almost a decade after the release of “Mad Max: Fury Road” but this spin-off isn’t about the Mad Max character.

It is said to be a Fury Road prequel that focuses on the Furiosa character, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy who is the younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in the previous film. In “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”, she finds herself in the hands of a Biker Horde, led by the Warlord Dementus. Directed by George Miller, the rest of the cast includes Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” will be released in theatres on May 24. ‘The Garfield Movie’. Picture: X. “The Garfield Movie” This movie will also take scores of people across the globe on a trip down memory lane, while also gaining new fans who will still be able to resonate with its characters, which originally came to life in 1978.

The animated comedy adventure, which is based on Jim Davis' comic strip, “Garfield” will see the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat embark on a wild outdoor adventure. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Garfield is set to have an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat who draws him into a high-stakes heist. The movie is directed by Peter Hewitt and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Nicholas Hoult and Hannah Waddingham.

“The Garfield Movie” will be released in theatres on May 24. ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’ Picture: X. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” The latest instalment of this action comedy will take you down memory lane as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles of Miami cops, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

This is the fourth movie in the popular franchise, which has gone on to make its mark in the movie industry. The first movie, “Bad Boys”, was released back in 1995 and each decade has since seen a new release. “Bad Boys 2” came out in 2003 and “Bad Boys For Life” was released in 2020.