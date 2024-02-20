‘A Soweto Love Story’ is a sweet romcom that will sweep you off your feet

With “A Soweto Love Story” added to its credit, Quizzical Pictures has proven its Midas touch extends to every genre. Honestly, I loved the film. It is a simple, sweet and entertaining romcom. The stellar cast, coupled with Rolie Nikiwe’s deft direction, elevates the offering.

Let’s talk about the story, which is so relatable on many levels. Well-respected churchgoer Bongekile (Duduzile Ngcobo) finds herself in a tricky situation. She’s got three handsome sons, Sandile (Lunga Shabalala), Menzi (Sparky Xulu) and Sky (Ray Neo Buso), but none of them are anywhere close to getting married. What’s a mother to do? Well, she gives them an ultimatum. The first to tie the knot in a year will inherit the family home.

Of all the brothers, Sandile, a talented music producer, is the closest to achieving this. He has been in a committed relationship with Sente (Motsoaledi Setumo) for several years. But he hasn’t taken the next step in their relationship, which frustrates her. Making matters worse, the two break up when Sente suspects him of being unfaithful. His attempts to woe her back backfire horribly on him. Sparky Xulu and Sihle Ndaba in A Soweto Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Then there is Menzi, an anal-retentive restaurateur who rubs everyone up the wrong way. He can’t seem to find a special someone because they don’t meet his list of requirements. Let’s just say, his lofty standards eliminate most candidates.

Sky, a flamboyant fashion designer, has been most secretive about his love life. Despite his many denials of being gay, those around him aren’t convinced, including his friends. With time not on their side, the brothers work tirelessly to win the bet. Ray Neo Buso keeps his love affair with N'kone Mametja a secret in A Soweto Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Sandile drowns himself in work by ensuring Kelz (Didintle Khunou) can make a comeback of note with her next big hit.

Meanwhile, Lunga (Skhumba Hlophe), an affable henchman of a local gangster, pays Sandile several visits to recoup the money he owes his boss. Menzi is at his wits end with another chef walking out on him. In walks Dina (Mamodibe Ramodibe), a sassy, street-smart, talented and sexy chef. He ends up hiring her off the bat and, despite their chemistry, she sets him up with Penny (Sihle Ndaba), who matches his OCD perfectly. But he soon realises that picture-perfect isn’t half as appealing as chaos and uncertainty.

Sky is the most complicated when it comes to his love story. He has fallen for the forbidden fruit - the daughter of his mother’s rival at church. Skhumba Hlophe is a riot as Lunga, a henchman, in A Soweto Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 What I love about the film, which is an adaptation of “A Naija Christmas”, is that it reels the viewer into the characters' dilemmas. Their struggles and one-upmanship are understandable. Each actor plays their role with aplomb. “A Soweto Love Story” will sweep you off your feet - and you will love every minute of it.