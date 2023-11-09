Lunga Shabalala appointed as one of the African ambassadors for Giorgio Armani

South African celebrities are working overtime, securing deals with international brands.
South African actor Lunga Shabalala has been announced as one of the Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Giò Parfum ambassadors.
Tshabalala is part of the brand’s African squad, which includes Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani, menswear influencer and lifestyle personality Audrey Lunda, model and entrepreneur Alino Katombe and entrepreneur Jordan Zeelie.
As ambassadors, the above mentioned gentlemen will feature in the brand’s latest campaign, filmed in and around Cape Town by veteran director of photography, Dillon Buirski.
Shababala is one of many South Africans who bagged deals with big brands. In 2022, Bonang Matheba partnered with New York shoe brand Steve Madden and, towards the end of October this year, she launched the Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden collection.
"The range is dynamic, we covered all occasions. Every little detail is in line with my aesthetic - from the colourways to the hardware. I’m honoured that this is another first for an African personality at a time when the world is constantly looking to Africa for the next big trend.
“I cannot wait to see Steve Madden consumers around the world wearing Steve Madden by Bonang,” said the media mogul.
Multi award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu also partnered with an international brand this year.
She was appointed as the L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa Ambassador, who has since launched several products with the brand, including the Telescopic Lift Mascara and Le Matte Resistance Lipstick.
She also made her runway tribute when she walked at the L'Oréal Paris Le Defile fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in October.