Lunga Shabalala appointed as one of the African ambassadors for Giorgio Armani

South African actor Lunga Shabalala has been announced as one of the Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Giò Parfum ambassadors.

Tshabalala is part of the brand’s African squad, which includes Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani, menswear influencer and lifestyle personality Audrey Lunda, model and entrepreneur Alino Katombe and entrepreneur Jordan Zeelie.

As ambassadors, the above mentioned gentlemen will feature in the brand’s latest campaign, filmed in and around Cape Town by veteran director of photography, Dillon Buirski.

Shababala is one of many South Africans who bagged deals with big brands. In 2022, Bonang Matheba partnered with New York shoe brand Steve Madden and, towards the end of October this year, she launched the Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden collection.