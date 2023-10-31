‘Miseducation’ star Buntu Petse is off the market

In 2019, Buntu Petse made her breakthrough in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performance as Nontle Majola on SABC1’s flagship soap, ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Her portrayal of Nontle not only captivated audiences but also earned her a special place in their hearts, setting the stage for a promising and impressive career in the industry.

More recently, Petse continued to shine in her career by landing the lead role of Mbali Hadebe in Netflix's ‘Miseducation’. But the excitement didn’t end there. Petse recently shared a heart-warming moment with fans by uploading a photo dump of her fiancé. The collection of images filled with joy and tenderness, revealed a proposal that left everyone moist-eyed.

Petse’s caption read: “Love has truly been good to me, not even one sad day or minute have I had since you’ve come my way” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buntu (@buntu_p) Fans shared the exciting moment with the couple. @Candice Modiselle wrote: “Oh my love!!!🥹♥️ Congratulations!! May God’s favour and grace rest upon you guys!” @lunga_shabalala wrote: “YOU GUYS ARE GOALS! 😍❤️🙌 congratulations 💍”