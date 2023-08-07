Afrikaans singer Brendan Peyper is looking for love in ‘Op My Eish!’

KykNET’s “Op My Eish!” is back to turn up the heat and, this time, Afrikaans singer Brendan Peyper is on a quest to find love. Ladies, don’t miss the chance to be the lucky lady he’ll be singing sweet love songs to. Peyper is known for his cute smile and ripped physique and not forgetting his banging hits including, “Stop, Wag, Bly Nog ’n Bietjie”, “Trouvrou” and “Jy Laat Dit Maklik Lyk”.

Entries to be in the running to win his heart is currently open until August 24 on kykNET.tv. The eligible bachelor said he longs to find true love and is depending on, “Op My Eish!” to make it happen. The popular reality series is back for its third season in January 2024.

Peyper said: “I agreed to be part of the programme because I am open to what life has to offer and I don’t want to turn my back on opportunities. “You never know what life has in store and what is meant to be.” As for his ideal woman, he revealed: “I don’t have a picture in my mind because sometimes the person that you least expect it from, is the one that sweeps you off your feet.

“All I can say, is that I like women with an athletic build and follows a healthy lifestyle.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by kykNET (@kyknettv) The third season will be filmed in September and October at some of Peyper’s favourite spots. Executive producer Gideon Eksteen of Wakanda Media, says viewers can expect a couple of twists.

“It is more of a rule than a lesson, but don’t get involved in the bachelor’s decisions. “It’s best to let the process run its natural course. “He is going in with an open mind and a big heart and is ready for whatever comes his way.”