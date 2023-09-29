Amapiano star Mdu aka TRP gifted more than R1 million as a token of appreciation

Mdu aka TRP’s contribution to amapiano music with his log drum has made a profound impact on Mzansi and his fellow musicians. This was evident this week when DJ Maphorisa took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge his influence and talent.

A log drum is regarded as an important element of the amapiano genre and it was made popular by producer Mdu aka TRP. Amapiano star Mdu aka TRP received a substantial gift of more than R10 000 as a token of appreciation from fellow musician DJ Maphorisa. DJ Maphorisa publicly expressed his gratitude on social media, saying: “Thank You ‘Mdu AKA Trp’ for changing our lives with Dat LOG DRUM, forever be grateful mfanaka.”

Maphorisa also encouraged other amapiano artists and DJs to show their appreciation, suggesting that they shower Mdu with R10 000 each as a sign of gratitude. Additionally, he mentioned that Kabza De Small would send R100K to Mdu as part of his heartfelt appreciation as well. “Ke wisha nkare (I wish ) every amapiano artist/Dj re mo sendele Di 10k for appreciation ❤️ Nna le Kabza re tla senda 100k each. Amapiano gang let’s please,” Mphorisa added.

Thank You “Mdu AKA Trp” for changing our lives with Dat LOG DRUM forever be grateful mfanaka



Ke wisha nkare every amapiano artist/Dj re mo sendele Di 10k for appreciation ❤️

Nna le Kabza re tla senda 100k each



Amapiano gang let’s please pic.twitter.com/8Ap4WrU50g — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) September 26, 2023 Heeding Maphorisa’s call, Major League DJz pledged $50 000 (more than R940 000). “A blessings. The boys will send him 50K USD ❤️🤘🏾,” revealed the duo. A blessings. The boys will send him 50K USD ❤️🤘🏾 https://t.co/K5dgprWIfz — AMAWELE 📿 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) September 26, 2023 Meanwhile, Maphorisa recently shone the spotlight on the challenges that many amapiano artists face, including obtaining visas for international gigs.

He called for support from the South African government to help make the process of securing visas "easy" as it not only hinders their ability to perform abroad but also imposes financial burdens on them. The award-winning record producer emphasised that easier visa access will enable these artists to share their talent and culture with the world, ultimately contributing to the growth and recognition of South African music on a global scale. "I love to see people growing, Amapiano artist/djs are doing more international gigs now which means we represent Sauta.