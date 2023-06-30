Anele Mdoda offers a tip for those attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, taking place at the Greyville Racecourse on July 1. The grand affair is not only known for the horse-racing but also the fashion experience and biggest parties, too.

Media personality and host of “Anele and the Club” breakfast show took to Twitter to offer a very helpful tip for those attending the event in the city. “Durban July chronicles are about to be all over the timeline. Please please Abeg…have a concrete plan now on how you are getting home,” she wrote. Sarcastically adding that people should treat the weekend like “iVosho”.

“Treat this weekend like doing iVosho… you must know how you are going to come up whilst you are going down. Thanks for attending my Ted Talk,” she added. The tweet sparked responses from tweeps who felt that Mdoda’s tweet is valid. “Durban july huns will always be. They dont learn heyyy. I have been attending this event for the past 13 years and its never the same. Instead Durban pharmacies rather run out of Morning after pills ebile,” wrote @kabelo_Pitori.