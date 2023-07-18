Apple Music set to debut Burna Boy’s landmark London Stadium show

Apple Music Live is set to debut global superstar Burna Boy’s extraordinary performance at the London Stadium. The historic concert, which marked the first time an African artist headlined a stadium show, was held on June 3 and will be available to stream on Apple Music Live on Wednesday, July 19, at 12pm.

The London Stadium show precedes the singer’s recent triumph as the first African artist to sell out a stadium show in the United States, filling 41 000 seats on July 8 at New York’s Citi Field Stadium. In April, the artist also sold out Madison Square Garden with over 30 000 tickets purchased. Apple Music Live is a live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world.

So far, the series has featured Ed Sheeran’s latest album “- (Subract)” and stand-out performances from Harry Styles’s “One Night Only in New York” performance and Billie Eilish’s “Live at the O2” performance, among others. Burna Boy on stage at London Stadium. Picture: Supplied. In the historic performance, the Nigerian artist showcases his biggest hits and fan favourites, including “Last Last”, “Sittin’ On Top of the World”, “Ye”, and “Real Life”, with special guest appearances from Stormzy, J Hus, Dave and Popcaan. “I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said of the show.

‘’The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I'm grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. “Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. “I'm excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance. Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture,” said the “Last Last” hitmaker.