Ashleigh Ogle and Inno Morolong get ready to rumble in the ring

Celebrity boxing matches have been blowing up. Back in 2022, Boxing SA's acting CEO Erik Masikayezwe was all about promoting these exhibition matches, hoping to school the masses on South Africa's boxing scene.

At the time, Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ duked it out in Sandton. Nyovest, the brains behind this whole thing, wasn't shy about it. He saw too many people sleeping on boxing and decided it was time to shake things up. The man's been talking the talk, claiming he's the king of the ring among celebs. Now, Tumelo Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, is pulling out all the stops for the Mandela African Boxing Cup.

It's going down in Durban and it's going to be legendary. The next big showdown is between reality TV star Innocentia “Inno” Morolong and model and influencer Ashleigh Ogle. Morolong won’t be holding back. She's been laying low but now she's stepping into the ring with fire in her eyes.

And she's got a few choice words for her haters but she's going to keep her opponent on her toes. Speaking to “TshishaLIVE,” she said: “I will be training for this. I have to come prepared. I’m not afraid. Instead, I’m excited. I’m fighting for many reasons. People are disrespectful and money is a cherry on top.” “I’m not a loser. If I win it’s going to mean a lot to me, my hard work will pay off. My dignity will be regained and I’m going to enjoy the money. April is my birthday month, I have to enjoy and celebrate life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHAROAH AUTO INVESTMENTS ® (@pharoahauto) Ogle isn't backing down either. In a video clip on Instagram, she laid it out plain and simple: "I’m not new to boxing but not only that, I’m from Durban, so let’s just start there.” But it's more than just throwing punches for Ogle. She's on a mission to empower women. “The reason why I’m doing this is to empower women,” she added. “As you know, I was going through hella lot of stuff, so this is my way of showing women, that yes, you can stand your own ground and yes you can accomplish a whole lot of things.

"This is my way of showing women everywhere that they can stand tall and achieve anything they set their minds to." So, get ready for a showdown like no other. These ladies aren't just fighting for a title – they're fighting for respect, empowerment, and a whole lot more. It's going to be one for the books.

The Mandela African Boxing Cup.... It's coming soon, plus some serious sizzle to top off the event... watch this space...

Guys and gals.... This is for everybody.... #boxing #sa #nelsonmandela #olympics #special #trend #now #your #dream #platform pic.twitter.com/FiUwyPWxnZ — Ashleigh Ogle (@AshleighOgle) April 3, 2024 Meanwhile, @Musa_Khawula took to X to write: “Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa sponsors the boxing matching between Inno Morolong with her funky BBL and long suffering and unknown Ashleigh Ogle. “The boxing match is expected to take place in Durban ICC on the 21st April 2024.” To which, Ogle hit back: “Ah Musa, I’m disappointed. You could of done so much better with this post 😒 But I understand because English is not your native tongue so it’s okay, I’ll let it slide this time darling 🌹”