Award-winning jazz virtuoso Linda Sikhakhane has signed with Universal Music Africa

Durban-born musician Linda Sikhakhane has joined a prestigious roster of artists by signing with Universal Music Africa.
The saxophonist, composer and arranger is renowned for his innovative fusion of traditional South African rhythms and contemporary jazz elements.
And with this partnership with the musical corporation, his career is set to reach new heights.
This is a significant achievement in the musician’s career and he said he is looking forward to working with the label, which is part of Universal Music Group.
“It’s really an honour to join such a stable,” he said. “A voice of a community is more potent than that of an individual, so joining this family will help the music reach many hearts.”
Coming from uMlazi in Durban, Sikhakhane’s love for music blossomed at an early age.
The award-winning jazzman honed his skills through a formal education as well as through collaborations with local and international artists.
His debut album, “Two Sides, One Mirror”, was released back in 2017 and it garnered critical acclaim as it set the stage for a promising career.
The musician went on to be named 2022’s Standard Bank Young Jazz Artist.
And as Sikhakhane’s talent and dedication has been widely recognised throughout the music industry, his decision to join Universal Music Africa underscores his commitment to expanding his reach and sharing his musical vision with a global audience.
The music label’s managing director, Manusha Sarawan, is thrilled to sign Sikhakhane and he looks forward to a fruitful partnership.
“As part of the Universal Music family, Linda Sikhakhane joins a roster of world-renowned jazz artists and industry pioneers,” he said.
“His signing marks an exciting addition to the label’s commitment to nurturing diverse talent across South Africa, the continent and beyond.”