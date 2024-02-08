Babes Wodumo relates to Jay-Z calling out the Grammys, remembering her late husband doing the same at the Samas

Jay-Z's acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award sparked a conversation about the music industry's recognition of talent and achievement. As the hip-hop king took the stage, he didn't just express gratitude and honour; he used his platform to call out a long-standing issue – the Grammy's oversight of his wife, Beyoncé.

His words hit home for many artists and fans who've been wondering if award shows are fair. Jay-Z was straight to the point, saying the Grammys made a mistake by not giving Beyoncé the Album of the Year award. He said: "I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and its opinion-based, but some things…” “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, number one album of the year. So even by that own metric it does not work. Think about that, most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, that does not work.

“Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.” South African artist Babes Wodumo added to the conversation with a surprising post. Sharing a photo of the power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Wodumo she drew comparisons to a tumultuous moment in 2017 when she and Mampintsha publicly criticized the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

This after Wodumo was snubbed for an award. Their frustration, much like Jay-Z's, stemmed from a perceived lack of recognition for their contribution to the music industry. Allegations of bribery and corruption further fuelled their outburst, leading to an apology to their fans and the music community. These moments show that awards in music can be complicated. While they're supposed to celebrate talent, sometimes they make people feel left out or ignored.