Cape Town leg of Calabash SA a resounding success as local and international stars killed it on stage

Calabash SA was an absolute bash! Excuse the pun. Last night marked the kick-off of what promises to be one of the best annual events, and boy, did the performing artists set the stage on fire. We were treated to a musical feast by some of the best local and international artists. Of course, Maroon 5 stole the show, belting out all our favourites like "Payphone," "Moves Like Jagger," "Animals" and the tearjerker anthem, "Memories."

The crowd was in a frenzy, and who could blame them? Keane, who hit the stage earlier, shared that was 20 years since he last graced South Africa with his presence. Talk about a comeback! He felt the love from the crowd, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support that Capetonians showered upon him. “I’ve never dreamed that we’d be coming back to South Africa and do a show in front of you people,” said the hitmaker.

As soon as the band kicked off with "Somewhere Only We Know," a wave of excitement swept through the crowd, transforming the stadium into a sea of ecstatic fans. South Africa - Cape Town - 31 January 2024 - Taking place at Cape Town Stadium, Calabash South Africa was headlined by chart-topping Grammy Award-winning pop-rock royalty Maroon 5. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The air resonated with angelic voices as the audience enthusiastically sang along, swept away by the awe-inspiring vocals of Keane. I mean, when you've got fans singing along and maybe shedding a tear or two, you know you've hit the right notes. Additionally, Ava Max, the pop sensation known for her catchy tunes and powerful voice, really brought the house down with hits like "Sweet but Psycho" and "Kings & Queens."

South Africa - Cape Town - 31 January 2024 - Will Linley from Cape Town takes to the stage. Taking place at Cape Town Stadium, Calabash South Africa was headlined by chart-topping Grammy Award-winning pop-rock royalty Maroon 5. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Lloyiso, the much acclaimed South African musician and SAMA nominee, rocked the stage, showing off his soulful voice and pouring out some deep, heartfelt lyrics. He totally owned the spotlight, proving he's a rising star in our buzzing music scene. The crowd was loving it, and Lloyiso had everyone hyped up for what’s to come. Our local gem, Will Linley, proudly representing South Africa, brought his own special flair to the lineup. With his charming and confident stage presence, he had the ladies screaming their hearts out.

The song "Miss Me" really hit fans in the feels, creating a vibe that lingered in the air. However, the moment that truly had the crowd buzzing was when Linley exclaimed, "Look, mom and dad, it's your boy singing!" His infectious smile lit up the stage, adding an extra layer of joy and connection with the audience

I caught up with some fans to hear their thoughts on the show and get their take on the standout moments from the inaugural Calabash. Quinton Manuel, from Worcester, said: “The highlight for me, besides having to sing along to 95 percent of the songs, was when Adam Levine took a moment in the show to dedicate one specific song to his wife.” South Africa - Cape Town - 31 January 2024 - Idols SA alumni Lloyiso is a three-time South African Music Awards (Samas) nominee performing at Calabash 2024. South Africas biggest summer concert is here. Taking place at Cape Town Stadium, Calabash South Africa was headlined by chart-topping Grammy Award-winning pop-rock royalty Maroon 5. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers In case you missed it, Adam Levine's wife is South African, and he made a point of expressing how wonderful it felt to be back "home".

This sentiment truly resonated with Capetonians who hold a deep love and admiration for him. Tinashe Mudzi commented on the production value of it all. “You know what? I’d say the production was really good. I enjoyed the lights, the audio visual display, that was really cool.”