Legendary guitarist Selaelo Selota to join R&B sensation Jeffrey Osborne on his SA tour

As fans of R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne look forward to his “You Should Be Mine Tour” in March, legendary guitarist Selaelo Selota has been announced as one of the South African artists who will join Osborne on stage. Selota will be joining him for the Gauteng leg of the tour, which will be at SunBet Arena as well as Emperors Palace.

With a career spanning 20 years, the guitarist has multiple award-winning albums. As a producer and composer, he composed and arranged Judith Sephuma’s two award-winning and best-selling albums “A Cry, A Smile, A Dance” and “Change Is Here”. Selota said he was excited to be sharing the stage with the R&B sensation. “When the promoter approached me to be one of the South African artists to perform with Jeffrey, I was over the moon as this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Since it will be Jeffrey’s first time in South Africa, I am looking forward to showing him how wonderful South African artists are and giving him a taste of the best of Mzansi music. “I also look forward to having a good time with my fans, it will be a feast of good music,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selaelo Selota (@selaelo.selota) Speaking earlier about the coming tour, Osborne said: “I am so excited to be coming to South Africa for the first time. It has always been my wish to visit this country which has such a beautiful history and when the opportunity was presented, there was no way I was going to refuse.