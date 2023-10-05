Berry Trytsman given the all-clear after struggling with her voice

Former “Idols SA” winner Berry Trytsman has shared good news following her month-long battle with her voice. The mom of three announced her unfortunate incident early in September when she was due to host her live show on September 9.

In a video clip on Instagram, Trystman said: “This breaks my heart 🥺💔 Unfortunately my show on the 9th of September will need to be postponed due to an infection attack my vocal cords. “The show will go on but on a different date. Will be announced soon and I do hope that those of you who have purchased tickets can make the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you are welcome to request a refund.❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berry (@berry_trytsman) This week, after visiting the doctor for a follow-up appointment, she ruled out the fact that it could be caused by nodules.

She took to Instagram again and wrote: “For those of you who have been following my socials you will know I’ve been quiet and had to cancel my show last month due to me losing my voice. “It has been a struggle for the past month and I had to decline bookings and make adjustments to my existing bookings in order to perform without damaging my voice. “I have been living in fear, thinking the worst. It has honestly been a very scary and difficult time for me.

“Today I went to a specialist and praise God! I do NOT have nodules and they couldn’t see any damage to my vocal cords.🙏🙌 “This did leave them with the question as to what might be wrong with my voice. I have been prescribed medication for acid reflux as this might be the underlying issue causing my vocal limitations. “My voice is certainly already getting better since this whole debacle started a month ago and I believe I’ll be ready for all my commitments and bookings from next week.”

She also shared sad news in the same post: “Unfortunately the venue for my show on the 13th of October (Jamrock Theatre) has had to cancel all their bookings for this month due to some changes they are going through within the venue. “This means that my LIVE show that was postponed to this month is now officially cancelled. “BUT this is not the end! I am so excited about what’s been bubbling under behind the scenes during this difficult month. There is some big and exciting news coming and so much that will be revealed soon.🌟”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berry (@berry_trytsman) “Thank you once again for your love, grace, support and understanding. Team Berries is honestly the greatest gift I’ve received during my journey and I love you all so much💗 “The strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us but those who win battles we know nothing about. “Be kind, always💗. Thank you to @lriproductions for the love and support, helping me through this process and making sure that my voice is the top priority 🙏🙌💫.”