Buhlebendalo Mda talks solo debut at ‘Standard Bank Joy of Jazz’

Ubuntu, often summarised as “I am because we are”, is a concept deeply rooted in African culture and emphasises the interconnectedness of all people. In celebrating Heritage Month, singer and songwriter Buhlebendalo Mda is reminding all South Africans to embrace the spirit of ubuntu.

Mda encourages people to look beyond traditional clothing when celebrating their heritage. While traditional attire is a part of heritage, it's not the only aspect. She highlights that heritage encompasses a range of cultural and social values. “I think the problem, for me, is when we start thinking heritage is about wearing traditional clothes (Imibhaco and Amabeshu) and we don't see beyond that. Even being true to the music itself is our heritage,” said Mda. “Being true to what makes us humans, the spirit of Ubuntu is our heritage. The spirit of greeting people, when you enter the room that is our heritage irrespective of where you are in the food chain.”

Mda insists that heritage is not just a historical concept but a living tradition that should be practised daily. It's about carrying forward the values and principles that define one's culture and identity. “The problem is that when people say the word heritage, we think of traditional attires. The spirit of seeing someone as you're equal in the street is our heritage. Caring for one another is our heritage. “Before we can even think about appeasing our ancestors, the smallest things like being kind to a stranger, that’s our heritage. Kindness is also our heritage and we need to practice it.”

Buhlebendalo Mda. Picture: Supplied Mda, who recently resigned from the a capella group The Soil after, nearly a decade says, she’s “nervous” about her debut solo performance, at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, set to take place on September 29 and 30 at the Sandton Convention Centre. “I'm very nervous about it because it'll be my first as a solo act. The ‘Joy of Jazz’ is a great platform to express yourself as a performer and a creator because you're not just performing for a crowd that will be there but it's an international platform. Mda says she looking forward to the opportunity to connect with her audience, share her music, and create a collective experience where music becomes a unifying force that transcends individual boundaries.

“Yes, we are three years out of Covid but we still miss that vibe, of connecting with other artists and creating and exchanging wisdom when it comes to the music itself. I'm looking forward to the nerves that come with it. “I'm looking forward to colliding with every soul that would be in the room. “When I get on stage, I leave ubumina (myself) backstage and I let the music take over because I believe in music is umoya (the spirit). And I want umoya (spirit) to take over, where everyone in the room will be on the same page with me, and then we just glides together emoyeni yomculo (in the spirit of music).

“That is the best feeling ever. Throughout my music career, mina, I pour myself out on stage Mda also expresses a deep appreciation for her all-female band. “I've always wanted my music to spread across the borders of our country, but what I'm proud and confident about is that I work with amazing women.

“My band is just incredible and they fuel the fire in me and I think that for me is a good motivator. “Having Aus Tebza as part of my band is an honour for me because I regard her as a legend, in our industry. And I like how I like the pace of her prowess. She's built such a beautiful name for herself and for her to be in my team, I feel so blessed. “I'm pleased to have Lindi Ngonelo on Keys, who is for me, one of the best in the country.

“And I also have Theo (Matshoba) in my band. Theo's voice and mine sound like the same thing that comes out of the same box. It’s just different harmonies… we’ve built our synergy for the past four years and I think this platform will show that we've worked hard throughout these years.” Mda mentions that she started working with Matshoba when she filled in for her during her sabbatical in 2016 and she’s thrilled to have her as part of her band. “I took in uTheo after she filled in for me when I went for my sabbatical around 2016, I felt that the world needed to hear more of her. This is why I am so confident and comfortable that she will be in the space of The Soil after I resign from the soil.

“I feel is one voice that has to be known and has to be heard across the world and I like the fact that we also inspire each other as sisters and as women. “I feel so confident with her taking that space, and dominating it, not feeling in for me, not replacing me, but taking her own space. “I'm truly happy for her and I feel like here being part of the soil does not mean she can't be part of my band as well because we've been doing this for a long time.”