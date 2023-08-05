Buskaid Ensemble set to wow audience at ‘Bach to Boulogne’ concert

The Buskaid Ensemble is gearing up to deliver a captivating musical performance titled “Bach to Boulogne” at the Wits Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg on Sunday, August 6. This talented ensemble will showcase a diverse range of music, including compositions from the 18th-century French composer Joseph Boulogne, also known as Le Chevalier St Georges.

Notably, the life and achievements of Joseph Boulogne have been recently celebrated in the popular film "Chevalier." The Buskaid Ensemble has had a longstanding connection with the music of Joseph Boulogne, also known as Le Chevalier St Georges. They first performed his Concertante in G major - Allegro - Chevalier de Saint-George in 2012, and the performance video of this piece has garnered close to 150 000 views on social media, attesting to its popularity.

Joseph Boulogne's life was remarkable, being the son of a wealthy white landowner, Georges Boulogne de Saint Georges, and an African slave named Nanon. Despite the challenges he faced due to his mixed-race heritage, he demonstrated exceptional skills in various areas, including violin playing, dancing, composition, fencing and political activism. By the age of 21, his talents led him to be honoured with the title of "Chevalier" (French knight).

Boulogne was often compared to Mozart, earning him the nickname "Black Mozart," although he was born 11 years before Mozart. Many believe that Boulogne's musical genius even surpassed that of Amadeus, as evidenced by his triumph in a violin duel against Mozart. The concert commences with Rameau's Zoroastre, offering a chance to experience extraordinary music that hasn't been played in concert in South Africa before.

Following that, there will be a performance of Bach's D major concerto for two violins, featuring Khotso Langa and Mzwandile Twala, who initially performed the first movement at the Linder Auditorium when they were just 14 years old. Both Langa and Twala are now young adults and regular performers with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. Established in 1992, Buskaid's primary mission is to offer children from underprivileged backgrounds the opportunity to learn classical stringed instruments at the highest standards.

The organization has since developed a professional orchestra comprising its most accomplished performers. The Buskaid Ensemble is recognised for its distinct playing style and repertoire, garnering significant praise and amassing a growing following on social media. Their performances have resonated with music enthusiasts worldwide, as evidenced by the numerous comments and views from appreciative listeners across the globe.