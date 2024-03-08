Camila Cabello addresses Drake dating rumours

Camila Cabello shared insights into her recent getaway to Turks and Caicos, where she was spotted spending time with Drake. In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the 27-year-old singer addressed the photos that captured her jet skiing with the rapper and their relaxed moments on a yacht.

Host Alex Cooper wasted no time getting into the gossip, asking Cabello if there was any romantic connection between her and Drake. With a laugh Cabello clarified that the trip wasn't solely leisure; it involved a blend of relaxation and work. “It wasn't just a vacation,”she explained.

“There were some work-related aspects to it as well. But I must say, I have a lot of love for Drake.” She added: ”But I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him.“ "We all love that man. The internet really loved him recently," the host joked, clearly referring to the very explicit video of Drake and his ding-dong.

Cooper then asked Cabello whether she and Drake have been romantically involved. In a cheeky and playful response she said: “Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have.” Cabello described their vacation as a “homie, friends trip”, emphasizing their platonic relationship.