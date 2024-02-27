Lady Zamar opens up about her career and love life on ‘Spreading Humours’ podcast

Lady Zamar is having an incredible year, with everything falling neatly into place. It’s been almost five years since her last album, “Monarch”, but now she’s ready to kick off a new chapter with the release of “Rainbow”. And that’s not all – she’s also opening her heart to love again after a tough breakup with Sjava.

The South African singer, also known as Yamikani Banda, spilled the tea about her life and music journey on the “Spreading Humours” podcast. Despite her quiet nature, she didn’t hold back, revealing that she’s in a relationship and smitten with her partner. Talking about her new beginnings, Zamar said she didn’t exactly start in the mainstream. “It was very underground,” she said.

“I didn’t plan to release music; it just happened.” Her musical journey began when she was 6-years-old, belting out tunes in church choirs – just like many others. And while she comes from a music family, she’s one of the few taking it to the professional level.

When asked if she’s hopping on the amapiano train, she said, “Definitely!” Zamar said that she jumped back into the dating game about a month ago and had a blast celebrating Valentine’s Day with her partner. She added: “I am head over heels, guys. We have been seeing each other for just under a month. I love to love.”

“I always try to be in a relationship but if it doesn’t work out, I leave. We had a fantastic time on Valentine’s Day.” Zamar also touched on the fact that she doesn’t like sharing her personal life as she carries herself as a brand. “Publicly I present myself as a brand and I’d like to focus on that. My personal life has got nothing to do with that,” Zamar said.

“The little people knew about me they used very negatively.” Fans enjoyed watching Zamar on this podcast. @itu_bodiba7695 said: “I really enjoyed the interview even though it’s evident that Lady Zama is still not comfortable with opening up, but I’m glad she is trying. Love her so much❤”