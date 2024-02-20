Fans are still going gaga over video of Kamo Mphela dancing at Davido’s show

Amapiano artist and dancer Kamo Mphela has been causing quite a stir on social media, particularly on TikTok, with a video of her performance at Davido's show at the O2-Arena.
The buzz around her intensified following the success of her hit single "Dalie", which has taken TikTok by storm. With over 1.86 billion views and 120 million likes from fans worldwide as of November 2023.
Mphela shocked her fans with a surprise performance at the popular music event, boosting her reputation as a star in the music world. Even though the video was shared in January, fans are still here for it.
Additionally, the hitmaker also recently shared her presence at the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Instagram. It's fantastic to see her representing Mzansi with her incredible performance skills, from dancing to singing.
Fans were ecstatic and didn’t get why the crowd was not feeling her performance in the same way they were.
@lungilebridget commented: “You are one of the best performers in sa.”
@MissTee said: “This recording didn't do justice, girl I watched you live at 02 yesterday you rocked.”
While others shared the opinion, @yolandandlovu88 wrote: “This crowd does not deserve you”
@Cheese man wrote: “The crowd is giving Zimbabwe.”
@Musa Ronalds🇿🇦🇳🇬🏳️🌈🇬🇭 agreed: “That crowd doesn't deserve you. You always on point and above the line. 🔥You nailed and killed this perfo ❤️.”
And as the days go by, the Dalie dance TikTok challenge continues to thrive, with countless individuals still grooving to the beat, popping and locking with enthusiasm.
Trust me, once you hear that rhythm, you'll find yourself effortlessly following along with the moves. It's simply irresistible!
