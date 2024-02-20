Fans are still going gaga over video of Kamo Mphela dancing at Davido’s show

Amapiano artist and dancer Kamo Mphela has been causing quite a stir on social media, particularly on TikTok, with a video of her performance at Davido's show at the O2-Arena. The buzz around her intensified following the success of her hit single "Dalie", which has taken TikTok by storm. With over 1.86 billion views and 120 million likes from fans worldwide as of November 2023.

@lungilebridget commented: “You are one of the best performers in sa.” @MissTee said: “This recording didn't do justice, girl I watched you live at 02 yesterday you rocked.” While others shared the opinion, @yolandandlovu88 wrote: “This crowd does not deserve you”