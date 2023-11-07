Cara Frew gets up close and personal with a python in ‘Milk and Honey’ video

Get ready to groove this summer with a scorching new single, “Milk and Honey”, from South African Music Awards nominee and Coachella sensation, Cara Frew. This pop star has wowed audiences with hits like “Falling”, “Free”, “Rise”, “Electric Feels” and “I’ll Find You”, her epic collaboration with global dance sensation Black Coffee.

Now, she’s back to spice up your summer. “Milk and Honey” is not just a song; it's a love story told through Frew's soulful voice, mixed with electronic beats that'll have you dancing in no time. So, how did this awesome track come to life? Frew explained: “It all started with an original song sketch in Amsterdam that found its way to Berlin for production by Thor Rixon.

“The song ultimately returned to South Africa for finalisation in collaboration with producer Daniel Baron.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Frew (@carafrew) But that's not all. The songstress also dropped an official music video that’s as cool as the song itself. It’s set against the backdrop of a sun-soaked hill in the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a bathtub in the spotlight.

And to make it even more exciting, there are two massive 60kg pythons in the mix, adding some serious visual drama. Frew is all about breaking boundaries and creating music that hits deep. “Milk and Honey” shows off her powerful vocals and unique style, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with in the music world.