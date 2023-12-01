Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are collaborating on ‘Thick and Thin’ album

L-Tido, the South African rapper and host of the L-Tido podcast, gave fans a deluxe episode where he recently spoke to Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C. The two are currently on their “African Throne” tour, which saw them travel to several African countries including Nigeria, Tanzania and Botswana, performing songs they've collaborated on.

In the sit down, the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker said: “In the seven years that we’ve known each other, we’ve never hung out. There was always that mutual respect though.” L-Tido questioned the two about what they had learned about each other while on tour. Nyovest said, “I’ve learned to let go”, while Nasty C said that he learned that Nyovest is actually a “funny a** n****”.

Nyovest added that was inspired by Nasty C to make hip hop music again. “I’m already recording. My last album was mad, like f**k you n*****, if you like it, I don’t give a f***, which is dope, that’s where I was, that’s how I was feeling. “But I’m in a place now where I am making commercial music. I want people to vibe to it, and it’s because of him (Nasty C),” said Nyovest.

He added that the tour was magical. “It humbled me, it took me back to being a kid again, and just having fun,” said Nyovest. The two performers also revealed that they had a new album in the making.