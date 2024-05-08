‘Choose or Lose’ aims to provide new perspectives that the youth can relate to

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy and gears up for the upcoming elections, MTV Base’s new show, “Choose or Lose” aims to get to the bottom of pressing national issues. The one-hour show, hosted by TV presenter Lerai Rakoditsoe and seasoned comedian Eugine Khoza, promises to ignite conversations and inspire action among SA’s youth.

Set to air next week on MTV Base, it follows a panel discussion called "Youth Ringaz". The panel will consist young activists, Mandisa Nduna (Zulu Mecca), Zulaikha Patel, Zethu Gqola, Nicholas Van J, Thakgi Ledwaba and Tshepiso Malema who each come with their own distinct viewpoint. They will discuss important national issues and provide new perspectives that young Mzansi can relate to.

“‘Choose or Lose’ aims to empower and mobilise young voters, urging them to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” read a statement. Monde Twala, senior vice president and co-general manager at Paramount Africa and Lead BET International added: “MTV Base is dedicated to sparking conversations that challenge norms and drive cultural change. “We believe in the power of young people to shape the future of our nation, and ‘Choose or Lose’ exemplifies our mission to empower action and inspire active citizenship.”

Rakoditsoe said that the show is an opportunity for youth to amplify their voices by engaging in matters that shape and shift the future. Khoza echoed Lerai's sentiments, highlighting the inspiring nature of the panellists. “We're honoured to host such a diverse and passionate group of young leaders on ‘Choose or Lose’. Their dedication to making a difference in the lives of youth is truly inspiring and we hope their stories will ignite a spark of activism among our viewers.”