Christo Davids takes the director’s seat in theatre production, ‘Orphan’

Well-known for his role as “Errol” in the the Afrikaans TV soapie, “7de Laan”, Christo Davids cracks the whip as the director in an action-packed theatre production set against the backdrop of Woodstock in Cape Town. Davids was 11 when he began his career as Dial in the series “Onder Engele” in 1994.

Davids, who now wears the hat of writer, producer and director, guides film star trio Abduragman Adams, Christian Bennett and Stefan Erasmus, in Lyle Kessler’s critically-acclaimed, “Orphans”. This production marks 40 years since “Orphans” debuted in 1983. When it premiered on Broadway in 2013, it was performed by Alec Baldwin, Ben Foster and Tom Sturridge and was also adapted for a movie, starring Albert Finney as Harold. Davids said the local version of the Baxter Theatre stage play’s synopsis is built on a strange, hilarious and moving turn of events, two brothers have their lives disrupted when they abduct a mysterious wealthy businessman, Harold (played by Adams).

Cast of “Orphans”: Stefan Erasmus, Abduragman Adams and Christian Bennett. Picture: Fiona McPherson The dark, yet comedic, story of the two grown orphans – the younger, sensitive and reclusive Phillip (Erasmus) and the older Treat, a violent pickpocket and thief (Bennett) – are confronted by a dramatic twist of fate, landing them into a whirlpool of emotions, revelations and life-altering decisions. Their world is disrupted by Harold as nature clashes with nurture and all three characters venture into unknown territory. The production is performed in English and Afrikaans and has a local twist, compared to the American version. The story is set in a dilapidated house in Woodstock.

Christ Davids. Picture: Fiona McPherson Davids shared: “I have great respect for these actors, they are actors I’ve been wanting to work with for quite a while. “Ive known Christian Bennett for almost 20 years, I know Abduragman for longer than that and met Stefan recently but I have always been in awe of their talent and I am honoured that they agreed to venture on this journey with me and to bring this play that I have been dreaming of to life at the Baxter. “To work and learn from them and see them steering these characters is really something I am looking forward to sharing with an audience.”

The father of two continued: “I have always been intrigued by relationships between fathers and sons - flawed men raising boys to become men in the hope that they don’t inherit the same flaws. “The relationship between an older and a younger brother, in the absence of a father, becomes even more intriguing, when the older brother must teach the younger brother lessons without enough life experience. “I am honoured and grateful to be back in the theatre that I call home!!! Watch this space.”

He added: “In South Africa today we see the results of the absence of this figure. This is the linchpin of this play. Two orphans left to their own devices navigating their way through the world without guidance. “Reliant on each other to be validated without knowing what that means. The question remains, is a man’s nature really changed by the influence of other men around them, or are we just simply who we are, regardless?” Davids starred in raving review Baxter Theatre productions including “Booitjie and the Oubaas”, “Shirley, Goodness and Mercy”, “Some Like it Vrot”, “My Naam is Ellen Pakkies” and “Scrooge”.