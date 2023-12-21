Claire Mawisa celebrates her son officially becoming a man

Media personality Claire Mawisa is a proud mom as her son, Neo, is officially a man.
According to Xhosa customs, a boy has to go to initiation school, and when all goes well, he returns a man. Upon his return, the family celebrates by hosting umgidi (traditional ceremony) to celebrate and welcome their child into manhood officially.
On social media, Mawisa shared several videos and pictures of her son’s ceremony, expressing how grateful she is to see her son grow.
“Akalal'umnt'ozalinkwenkwe! I identify as umama wendoda! Mgidi season is officially open! She wrote on Twitter. Her statement can be loosely translated as “She, who has a son does not sleep. I am a mother to a man.”
People commended Mawisa not only for raising a man but for also looking gorgeous in her traditional attire.
“Xhosa tradition attire? Goated my baby,” commented @PatienceMasete
Another X user said: “Oh man, mama Bear, congratulations. Look at the faces of the elders behind you, the joy is written all over their faces, they are so proud of you. Congratulations Mama we Ndoda, umhle as always ke.”
She looked ravishing in her Umbhaco (Xhosa traditional attire) designed by Salizwa Collections.
The former model’s friends who attended the ceremony couldn’t stop raving about how beautiful the ceremony was.
Macfarlane Moleli wrote: “What an honour to have been here ... to see Neo, whom I have heard so much about as a baby, a boy and now a man! Well done Sisteeeers. Thank you for the experience!”