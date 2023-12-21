Claire Mawisa celebrates her son officially becoming a man

According to Xhosa customs, a boy has to go to initiation school, and when all goes well, he returns a man. Upon his return, the family celebrates by hosting umgidi (traditional ceremony) to celebrate and welcome their child into manhood officially.

Media personality Claire Mawisa is a proud mom as her son, Neo, is officially a man.

On social media, Mawisa shared several videos and pictures of her son’s ceremony, expressing how grateful she is to see her son grow.

“Akalal'umnt'ozalinkwenkwe! I identify as umama wendoda! Mgidi season is officially open! She wrote on Twitter. Her statement can be loosely translated as “She, who has a son does not sleep. I am a mother to a man.”

People commended Mawisa not only for raising a man but for also looking gorgeous in her traditional attire.