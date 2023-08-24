Death of Derek Watts leaves Claire Mawisa, Macfarlane Moleli shattered

The death of veteran broadcaster Derek Watts has had a profound impact on his colleagues and the broadcasting community. His long-standing role as a presenter on “Carte Blanche” left an indelible mark on those who worked with him and those who followed his career.

Watts died on Tuesday after battling cancer. “Carte Blache” confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of ‘Carte Blanche’ anchor and icon, Derek Watts.

“He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his #CarteBlanche family. @mnettv @dstvza #RIPDerekWatts.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) Taking to their respective social media pages, fellow broadcasters Claire Mawisa and Macfarlane Moleli expressed their shock and sorrow over the loss of Watts. “Losing Derek has hit us like an earthquake. it has shaken us to our core. left me feeling destabilised and unsteady. Friends, please know that we are deeply wounded,” said Mawisa.

“Sunday nights may never be the same, but we too as the @carteblanchetv team, will never be the same. he was, and forever will be, the benchmark. our man of the match. Our mvp. “My heart is absolutely broken!” Mawisa spoke of Watts’s legacy, the wisdom he shared, and the encouragement he offered, emphasising his positive influence on the team.

“After 35 years on the show, being 74 years young, hundreds of stories shared, thousands of interviews done and countless hearts touched – it STILL would never have been enough. thank you for everything Derek. what a legacy you have left! “Leading by example, you showed us to engage meaningfully, intentionally and patiently. we will strive to do it as well, and eventually, as effortlessly as you did… “In my moments of self-doubt, you were always ready with an encouraging word. How so very lucky I was to work with you, laugh with you, and talk deep and very unserious things with you.”

Mawisa extended her condolences to Watts’s family and acknowledged the deep love the nation had for him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire B. Mawisa (@clairemawisa) In his Instagram post, Moleli penned a moving tribute to his fellow presenter and mentor. He also reflected on the strong bond they shared, not only as colleagues but as friends who supported and believed in each other.

“Oh Papa D my beloved Oom Derek, I’m broken. I was looking forward to bringing that Tri Series medal for IRONMAN South Africa to you,” wrote Moleli. “I gave you my finisher shirt from PE and told you that if you feel weak just wear my IronMan shirt and you will get stronger. Who is going to wait for me at the finish line in Mossel Bay Papa D? “Your hand around my shoulder as I struggled through Ironman, and you believing in me will forever be in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Moleli described Watts as a kind, loving, and sincere human being further emphasising the positive impact he had on the lives of those around him. “Thank you to Aunty Belinda and the kids for sharing you with us and allowing us the pleasure of enjoying your greatness. “Oh Papa D, our giant tree has certainly fallen at @carteblanchetv. Rest Easy D, Robala ka kgotso. This is hard😭😭😭😭😭.”