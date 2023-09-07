‘Cotton Fest’ confirmed for the Mother City this November

It’s about that time again, the wait is over as organisers of the popular “Cotton Fest” announce it’s return to Cape Town this November. The lifestyle and entertainment event, which draws thousands of patrons, and will be held at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, November 25.

The event, which is the brainchild of late South African rapper and fashion icon Riky Rick, is now being held for the second time in Cape Town. Rick’s widow, Bianca Naidoo, is ensuring his legacy lives on. Late South African rapper and fashion icon Riky Rick. Picture:File Naidoo said the first fest visit to Cape Town last year proved fruitful, hence the return of the high energy event.

“Showcasing in Cape Town for the first time last December demonstrated the existence of the ‘Cotton Fest’ movement which is alive and thriving in the city. Coming back bigger and better in 2023 was an obvious decision for the team. “The love and support in Cape Town was extremely humbling and the energy was exhilarating. We cannot wait for the experience later this year to further join forces with the Cape Town Cotton Fest family and build this united culture.” “Cotton Fest” celebrates the new wave of talent through music, fashion and lifestyle.

Known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, “Cotton Fest” showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CottonFest (@cottonfestjhb) Headline acts will fill the “Cotton Stage” while the second stage will showcase Mzansi’s young and fresh hip hop talent ,alongside some of the biggest names on the amapiano and hip hop scene. Patrons can look forward to a variety of dope merch to choose from at pop-up stands. Bringing together proudly SA brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with distinctive pieces, limited branded fashion items and sought after accessories.