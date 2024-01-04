Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who gained a high status for his involvement in high-profile social circles. He began his career in finance and eventually formed his own firm, J Epstein & Co. He became acclaimed for his connections with influential people, including politicians, celebrities, and business leaders.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to two state prostitution charges in Florida, reaching a controversial plea deal that resulted in him serving 13 months in jail. This deal drew significant criticism for its leniency, and in 2019, Epstein was arrested again on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. Before he could stand trial, Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, sparking conspiracy theories and investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

This week, X user @bennyjohnson took to the social media platform to release the list which included rich and powerful individuals across several industry. It includes names of employees, alleged victims, and former associates Those mentioned in the recently unsealed court documents include the likes of Prince Andrew, former US president Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield and many other names which shocked the world. 🚨BREAKING: ALL Jeffrey Epstein Documents here in full:https://t.co/67jw2MpxC0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2024 These names came to light in documents filed for a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

The papers include parts of conversations and legal requests related to the case. Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty in December 2021 of sex trafficking and similar crimes for her role in connecting teenage girls with Epstein. Before the documents were made public, the names were mentioned in court using different versions of the name “J Doe”. Many of these individuals were already known to the public as Epstein associates before the documents were released. However, according to reports, being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean they were involved in any “wrongdoing”.