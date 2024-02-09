Cultural experiences await at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2024

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) returns to The Mother City for the 11th edition of the renowned cultural gathering. Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), this year’s theme is “Unbound”, a concept that emphasises breaking free from traditional narratives and embracing diverse perspectives and innovative ideas.

One of this year’s most exciting aspects is the introduction of the “Generations” section. This new addition aims to bridge the gap between artists from different eras, fostering inter-generational dialogues and showcasing how art evolves over time. It's a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the continuum of artistic expression and gain insights into the changing landscapes of creativity.

Additionally, ICTAF expands its “ALT” section, which offers a platform for alternative art spaces and projects. Here, attendees can explore experimental installations, performances and unconventional artworks that challenge the status quo. “ALT” embodies the spirit of innovation and disruption, encouraging attendees to think outside the box and explore new artistic frontiers.

And for those intrigued by the tactile world of ceramics, “Cabinet|Clay” promises to be a captivating experience. This special project showcases the versatility and beauty of ceramic artistry, featuring works by both established masters and emerging talents. From traditional techniques to contemporary innovations, “Cabinet|Clay” celebrates the enduring appeal of clay as a medium for artistic expression.

Art enthusiasts keen on delving into South African art history will also find “Wall” to be a fascinating exploration. This curated section offers a chronological journey through South African modernism. It traces its evolution from the 1940s, all the way up to the present day.

Meanwhile, one of the hallmarks of ICTAF is its global reach as it showcases artists from over 50 countries worldwide. From Argentina to Zimbabwe, the gathering offers a truly global platform for artistic exchange and dialogue. Beyond the exhibition halls, ICTAF also offers a range of cultural experiences, including fashion collaborations, urban interventions, and guided tours. In the historic Bo-Kaap area, attendees can explore pop-up exhibitions and public art installations, immersing themselves in Cape Town's vibrant artistic scene.

Guided tours provide further opportunities for engagement, allowing visitors to deepen their understanding of the artworks on display and the themes explored. Where: CTICC. When: February 16-18, from 11am to 7pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R170 - R410 and can be purchased via the Webtickets The Galileo Valentine's line-up Love is in the air and The Galileo Open Air Cinema is ready to spread the romance with a week-long Valentine's celebration.

The event will see five enchanting films light up the screen, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. Kicking off the festivities is the 'Galentine's Day' celebration on February 13, dedicated to celebrating friendship and camaraderie with a screening of “Coyote Ugly” at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. The Galileo Open Air Cinema. Picture: Supplied. Whether you're single or coupled up, it's a chance to raise a glass to the special people in your life who bring joy and laughter.

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day itself, The Galileo invites you to indulge in a special screening of “The Proposal” at Nooitgedacht in Stellenbosch. With its breathtaking mountain and vineyard views, it's the perfect setting for a romantic evening. Tickets also include a package of delightful treats to sweeten the experience, from a welcome glass of bubbly, to chocolates and a red rose.

The Valentine's celebration continues throughout the week with screenings of heart warming films like “The Wedding Singer” on February 15 at the Kirstenbosch Garden, “Gnomeo And Juliet” on February 16 at the same venue, and “Romeo And Juliet” on February 17 at the Lourensford Wine Estate. When: February 13-17. Where: Various venues.

Cost: From R140 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Valentine’s Dinner at London Road Bistro Celebrate Valentine's Day in style at London Road Bistro Restaurant with their special dinner offer which will allow attendees the chance to indulge in a romantic three-course set menu.

There will also be a welcome drink upon arrival. Menu highlights: Starters: Choose between mussels in white wine and fennel cream sauce or beetroot or beef carpaccio.

Mains: Enjoy either prawns with peri peri sauce, feta, coriander, and basmati rice or fillet mignon with bernaise sauce, mash with roast vegetables. Dessert for sharing: Delight in a decadent strawberry Bavarian cream and puree, paired with a MCC sparkling or opt for the classic de-constructed lemon meringue. Where: London Road Bistro at The Hyde Hotel in Sea Point.

When: February 14 at 6pm. Cost: R750 per couple and tickets can be purchased from Webtickets. London Road Bistro Restaurant. Picture: INSTAGRAM It's a Love Thing V8 Duets

Enjoy a night filled with love and music as Robin Pieters brings his "It's a Love Thing V8 Duets" to the Grand Arena. This special event marks an eight-year journey since the musician won “The Voice South Africa” Season 1. From intimate beginnings at the Baxter Theatre, to the Grand Arena, Pieters’ journey comes full circle.

Musician Robin Pieters. Picture: Supplied. Don't miss this opportunity to be swept away by his intimate sounds which will have you singing along. Where: Grand Arena, Grand West. When: February 17 at 8pm.