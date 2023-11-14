Darius Jackson to turn over firearm after threatening to harm himself if Keke Palmer left him

Keke Palmer’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has been a roller coaster of emotions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next twist in their soap opera of a life. It all began when Darius Jackson couldn't quite keep up with Keke Palmer's dance moves, quite literally. The spotlight shone on their relationship when Palmer was spotted in a revealing outfit dancing with Usher. Let’s just say her “behaviour” did not go down well with Jackson.

Since then, the drama between Palmer and Jackson has snowballed into a series of public spectacles, from questionable social media posts to heated exchanges. Now, reports state that the actress has applied for sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis. Palmer also filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Jackson, accusing him of several instances of aggression over two years. In addition, “The Source” revealed that authorities had ordered Jackson to turn over his firearms after he threatened to harm himself if Palmer left him.

Jackson has been ordered to maintain a 100-yard (90 metres) distance from Palmer and their son. Palmer has been granted sole custody temporarily. In her petition for the restraining order, Palmer disclosed that Jackson owned a handgun and had previously threatened to harm himself with it. The judge, as part of the order, has given Jackson 24 hours to surrender his weapon to local law enforcement after being served with the order.