Dee Koala to headline Cape Town Arts Festival

The Cape Town Arts Festival docks in the Mother City in December and boasts two-days of jam-packed activities for art lovers to enjoy. Set against the backdrop of the historic Castle of Good Hope, revellers are in for a treat to tantalise the taste buds, bringing a dynamic fusion between arts, culture and community with show-stopping talent on display.

The first act to be announced is Mzansi’s rap queen, Dee Koala. The young hip hop sensation will perform on the main stage on Sunday, December 10. Other artists include Afro Suns Marimba Band and Imad, with many more to be announced. The event takes place on December 9 and 10. With a strong focus on wellness, the creative immersion promises an eclectic mix of artistic expressions and community engagement.

Festival-goers can expect an exciting line-up of activities, including live music performances, poetry readings, engaging storytelling, the art of wellness featuring Zumba, yoga, Tai Chi, live painting, art exhibitions, visual art installations, workshops, sculpting, food markets, and a Cape craft exhibition, all of which is designed to be good for the soul. Artivist and festival CEO Yusuf Ganief said: “The Cape Town Arts Festival stands as a testament to community arts for community well-being, with a mission to upskill, nurture and spotlight community artists within their own neighbourhoods, and recognise their exceptional contributions by showcasing them on the main festival stage – a meeting ground for emerging and established artists.” For the history lovers, world-renowned storyteller Fatima Dike will be presenting a captivating narrative about the rich history of the Castle of Good Hope, adding depth and context to iconic venue and the event.

But you don’t have to wait until event day to enjoy the perks of the festival. In the week leading up to the event date, a visual art exhibition will showcase the works of 17 talented artists. The exhibition comprises ceramics, visual arts, photography, sculptures, and a captivating live art installation. This year’s theme is “SHiNE” (Social Harmony through National Effort). SHiNE aims to foster social harmony through effort, personal initiative, and positive dialogue, echoing the festival’s commitment to community well-being.