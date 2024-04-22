Department of Higher Education slams Trinity International Bible University following Sello Maake KaNcube’s honorary doctorate

South African veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube recently took to social media to announce that he was now a “doctor”. He also posted pictures of him being conferred with the honorary doctorate by the Trinity International Bible University.

KaNcube also recited the Bible verse, Isaiah 43:2. He wrote: “Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube 🤩🥰😍 Someone please tell my co-pilot Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube ❤️☺️❤️that she is no longer travelling this life journey with a national treasure but with an honourable DR!” “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2



The Department of Higher Education issued a statement, clarifying that Trinity International Bible University was not a registered private higher education institution, nor was it authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees. Professor Blade Nzimande, Higher Education, Science and Innovation minister, said he had become aware of reports on social media of honorary doctorates that have been awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by Trinity International Bible University. Gospel singers Winnie Mashaba and Rebecca Malope have also obtained doctorates from the institution.

Nzimande said the Department of Higher Education and Training had written to the university previously, warning them about continuing to operate illegally and urging it to regularise its operations. He said the department has also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered, and by who. “As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour.

“We are, however, deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University. “The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations,” Nzimande said. Nzimande said the department was willing to engage with the university and the celebrities its honoured to better explain their position.