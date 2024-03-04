Did Trevor Noah outshine Kevin Hart at comedy show in Bahrain?

South African export comedian, Trevor Noah recently had the opportunity to perform alongside the great Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart.
The former “The Daily Show” host and the “Think Like A Man” actor, went head to head at the 10000 capacity, Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain on Friday, February 29.
Noah and Hart combined their separate comedy tours, #OffTheRecordWorldTour and #ComedicRockStarShit, to bring a double dose of fun and laughter to their fans in the UAE.
Fans on social media, who attended, described Noah’s comedy set as exceptional, while Hart’s jokes weren’t as great and left some of his fans disappointed.
@ah_ibraham wrote: “Trevor killed it. Kevin was a bit sleepy.”
“I enjoyed Trevor Noah show he was hilarious. I came to the show for Kevin Hart. It was big disappointment. I attend Kevin Hart show last year and I was laughing like no tomorrow but Thursday was disappointment,” wrote Hart’s fan @hadona85.
@salman_malim wrote: “Trevor was another level!”
@b_ray334 fairly commented: “Both did great. Trevor spoke to the different cultures that made it more relatable with the audience. Kevin only spoke on black culture which limited people understood. I enjoyed each for what they presented.”
Despite the mixed bag of reactions, the two comedy heavy-weights had an incredible time performing with one another.
Noah took to Instagram to post: “I live for the moments I get to connect with friends on the road, but the nights we also get to share the stage is a whole ‘nother level! 🙌🏽🔥⚡️Thank you to everyone that came out to the show in Bahrain last night!
“What a night @kevinhart4real!! 🙏🏽🇧🇭.”
Hart commented on Noah’s posted with: “Love my guy!!!!! Always a great time when we link…. Looking forward to doing many more 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾.”
Later, Hart posted on his Instagram page: “So much fun and so much love…. All I can say is thank you Bahrain 🇧🇭…. We had a blast!!!!!! We appreciate the laughs!!!!!”