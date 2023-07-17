‘Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande’ cast continue to spill the tea in second reunion episode

Mzansi’s favourite housewives were back on the prowl for the first reunion episode of “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” and the chalk lines have been drawn. The RHOWL series introduced Amy Kleinhans-Curd, Mariska Thorpe, Karen Schwentke, Candice Bester, Michelle van Zyl and Anita Lloyd.

There was plenty of drama and intrigue as the six ladies spilled the tea on who the show-stoppers were. Well, didn’t we all have our favourite! It’s safe to say that the first episode had us hooked on Anita Lloyd and her potty mouth, while many found Karen Schwentke’s strange behaviour to be a bit irritating yet daring as she brought that bold A-game to the show. Her demeanour had the rest hot under the collar as she raised awkward moments highlighting her “happy to be divorced” personality and superior aura.

She didn’t attend the reunion episode due to a broken collarbone incident one week prior to the event, but will appear in the episodes as she was ready to film, after the reunion. The second reunion episode, on the back of the first, which aired on July 13, airs on July 20 on kykNET. The reunion filmed at Haute Cabrière in Franschhoek was hosted by actor and media personality Armand Aucamp.

Here are a few of the first reunion highlights if you missed the first part of the reunion: As usual, there was no holding back on the drama as the Boland wives came out guns blazing. Michelle shared her opinion on what a Winelands housewife means.

She said: “It’s someone who lives here, raises their children here, or sees their families here … and a housewife is not someone who only cooks and cleans all the time, but someone who does all those things and still works.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Michelle Van Zyl (@drmichellevanzyl) Meanwhile, Mariska felt she wouldn’t be boxed with a stamp of approval on if she is a “housewife of the Winelands”. There was also the topic of social media attacks targeting Mariska’s family and the news of Anita’s husband, Boyce, being demoted at his position of work.

The two suffered heavy backlash from social media followers. Mariska said: “Attacking people personally is the lowest level of intelligence.” Karen, who previously suffered three minor strokes, felt Mariska was trying to provoke her in this season and targeted her. Mariska thought Karen had been trying to break her down from day one.

Mariska told the ladies: “She criticised my personality, my laughter, my body, my intelligence.” Karen previously told the ladies: “I had three minor strokes. I am so fortunate, so grateful to the Lord above that nothing went wrong with my brain or anything, but the left side of my face was affected.” Part-time singer Candice introduced her long-suffering trauma of having six miscarriages to viewers in the first few episodes.

Although she spoke of loss more than a few times on the show, it was here where she finally made some life-changing decisions and quit her job to open a restaurant in Stellenbosch with her husband and also produced her first single. A special guest will surprise the women in the second reunion episode. Here’s what fans had to say: