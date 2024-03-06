DJ Black Coffee opens up about finding his faith

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee’s newfound faith has recently sparked curiosity among fans. In a video which went viral on social media last month, the world-renowned musician, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was seen making a public declaration of his faith.

This spiritual awakening comes in the wake of a harrowing plane accident he was involved in January. At the time, the award-winning DJ, record producer and songwriter sustained significant injuries enroute to Argentina from Brazil. The plane experienced severe air turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport in Uruguay.

This prompted the musician to embark on a spiritual journey and, in the video, Black Coffee is seen stepping forward during a church service. Following the accident, Black Coffee found himself reflecting deeply on life's meaning and purpose. He has now opened up his decision to embrace a path of faith, which he explained was also inspired by a conversation he had with musician-turned-pastor Kabelo Mabalane.

He recently told Kaya959 that “there's a version of myself I've always aspired to be." He added during the radio interview that despite his global success, he felt a disconnect from his true aspirations and that he longed to embody values of faith and integrity that resonated deeply with him since childhood. Acknowledging this inner conflict, Black Coffee admitted: "I wasn't that guy."

The musician is now undergoing a transformative turning point and he said that he has embraced his newfound path as an opportunity for growth and empowerment. "People long for this moment in times of struggle," he said. “It is a step I wanted to take publicly for myself. It is one of the most exciting things for me because I like starting something and excelling at it,” he added.

Scores of fans were inspired by Black Coffee’s new spiritual journey. @blinkym21 commented: “Black Coffee interviews are never a wasted moment, I am waiting with baited breath for his book , please make it as long as it needs to be, your stories are healing🙏🏾💫” @trevorltrevorl291 added: “Of all the interviews Mr Maphumulo has had, this the first where I feel connected to the man. Thank you for being so vulnerable Bro”