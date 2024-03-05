Laugh, cry and find hope as 'Every Brilliant Thing' comes to The Drama Factory

Experience the brilliance of "Every Brilliant Thing" at The Drama Factory this March. Presented by Jeff Brooker Productions, this celebrated play by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe is a must-see theatre production. It will be staged in March and is set to provide an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Starring the talented Henu Baden and directed by Jeff Brooker himself, it revolves around a young boy who creates a list of everything wonderful in the world to help his mother cope with depression and thoughts of suicide. As the boy grows, so does the list, which evolves from simple pleasures to quirky moments and becomes a testament to the power of positivity in the face of adversity. The play explores themes of mental health, resilience and the beauty found in life's small joys.

Through a combination of humour and heartache, "Every Brilliant Thing" offers a moving and ultimately uplifting exploration of human connection and the importance of finding light in the darkest of times. This one-man show unfolds in an intimate "in-the-round" setting, inviting audience members to participate in reciting items from the list, creating a shared and deeply emotional experience. Prepare to laugh and cry until you realize that a smile should be your response to life's challenges.

Additionally, The Drama Factory offers a fully licensed bar and a cosy atmosphere, making it the perfect place to enjoy top-quality entertainment with loved ones. Plus, with a solar-powered inverter, the show will go on even during load-shedding. Where: The Drama Factory.

When: March 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 at 8pm, March 9, at 3pm, and March 17 at 6pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R155 and R185 and can be booked at www.thedramafactory.co.za or by contacting 073 215 2290. The RAW Experience (Vol.3)

Cape Town's premier creative platform, Real Art World (RAW), is welcoming the highly anticipated third edition of "The RAW Experience Volume 3." The musical showcase is set to take place this week at the acclaimed Baxter Theatre during the "Zabalaza Festival”. The event is set to be a lively occasion as it features a wide selection of art such as music, comedy, poetry and more.

Enjoy an evening of vibrancy and creativity as the magic of Cape Town’s arts scene comes to life. The RAW line-up boasts an impressive array of talent, featuring both rising stars and established luminaries in the industry. At the forefront of the evening's entertainment is former Idols SA Winner, Paxton Fielies.

As the headlining act, Fielies will grace the stage with her enchanting presence and mesmerising vocals. The 23-year-old songstress released her latest album called 23:23 in October 2023. The album is a reflection of her life and is regarded as her musical diary. Where: Concert Hall, Baxter Theatre Centre.

When: March 9 at 7pm. Cost: Tickets are priced between R100 - R125 and can be purchased from Webticket. Paxton Fielies The Soil - Reimagined Tour

The Soil, a music group from Soweto renowned for their soulful hits, may have been away from the musical scene for a couple of years. But they have recently made their musical comeback and are set now set to bring their signature sound to The Mother City. The acapella group is heading to to Cape Town to kickstart their long awaited nation-wide tour, which is aptly named after their brand new album ‘’Reimagined.“

The soil. Picture: INSTAGRAM The group recently explained to Independent Media Lifestyle that they have evolved during their musical hiatus. “Our sound has become more intense, matured and even more spiritual. The context is one that speaks to all the lessons learned and life fully lived during our hiatus.” Led by the visionary composer and founder, Ntsika Fana Ngxanga, along with the dynamic beatboxer and co-founder, Luphindo Ngxanga, the group introduces a new, exciting addition to their ensemble: the incredibly talented singer-songwriter, Theo 'Songstress' Matshoba.