How being in love can improve your health and prolong your life

As the “month of love” draws to an end, experts believe that there are many benefits to experiencing this powerful emotion. This includes health coverage provider Affinity Health that believes that love goes beyond emotions as it profoundly influences physical and mental health.

“Love has been a central theme in human experiences, literature, and art for centuries,” CEO Murray Hewlett said. “It’s essential to recognise that beyond the emotional and romantic aspects, research has shown that love in its various forms can positively affect our physical and mental health.” Being in love offers many health benefits.Supplied image. Below, Hewlett has listed the ways in which being in love can improve your overall well-being:

Stress reduction and emotional resilience Being in love may significantly decrease stress and increase emotional resilience, he believes. Hewlett added that according to studies, people in romantic relationships had lower levels of the stress hormone, which is known as cortisol.

“Lower cortisol levels are associated with fewer stress-related health issues, including anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular diseases. Enhanced immune system Hewlett explained that when you are in love, your body produces oxytocin which not only increases emotional ties, but also improves immunological function.

“A robust immune system is better prepared to fight off infections and diseases.” Lower blood pressure and improves cardiovascular health Being in love can lower blood pressure as Hewlett explained that the emotional connection and support that comes from a loving relationship, contributes to a sense of security and well-being.

“This in turn helps reduce the risk of hypertension and heart-related issues,” he said. Pain relief and increased pain tolerance Emotional connection and closeness with a loved one may cause the production of endorphins.

“Endorphins are often referred to as the body’s natural painkillers and they have the remarkable ability to block pain signals, reducing the perception of discomfort and physical distress,” Hewlett said. “This pain-relieving effect can be especially pronounced during emotional connection and intimacy with a loved one.” Improved mental health and reduced depression

In a loving and supportive relationship, you have a partner with whom you can share your thoughts, feelings and challenges, which reduces feelings of loneliness and isolation. “Emotional support and encouragement from a loved one can also boost self-esteem and self-worth,” Hewlett said. Longer lifespan and increased longevity

Research has consistently shown that loving and committed relationships can increase your lifespan and promote longevity. “Studies have found that married individuals, on average, tend to live longer than their single counterparts,” the Affinity Health CEO explained. Better sleep quality