Thursday, March 28, 2024

DJ Fresh, Nasty C and Black Coffee's previous tweets of P Diddy trend again

Tweets from Nasty C and DJ Fresh about P Diddy are making the rounds on the internet again, sparking speculation among fans. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 1h ago

In case you've been living under a rock, P Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is back in the spotlight and not for the right reasons. Stories about his bizarre and unsettling parties, which some now even call rituals, have resurfaced.

Apart from the unfortunate Cassie situation, there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. But let's save that story for another time.

Recently, old tweets from Nasty C and DJ Fresh about Diddy are making the rounds on the internet again, sparking speculation among fans.

Diddy has been making headlines for weeks, facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of serious crimes like sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape.

In a twist of fate, Nasty C, who once celebrated getting followed by Diddy in a tweet from 2016, has dug up that tweet and reacted with a meme featuring Will Smith.

@Nasty_CSA wrote: “I just saw Diddy that follows me on IG .. Crazy”

While scrolling through the comments, I stumbled upon a photo of DJ Black Coffee hanging out with Diddy, both sporting wide smiles. Let's hope everything was above board with their encounter.

Then again, when it comes to a Diddy gathering, unusual occurrences seem to be par for the course, wouldn't you agree?

As if that wasn’t suspicious enough, DJ Fresh once took to X to write: “Ain't no party like a @Diddy party!! #Miami #Ultra #AnotherFreshNight”

@Hlubi_the2nd wrote: “Wasn't Fresh suspected to also be sleeping with under age girls?”

To which @DJFreshSA said: “Unyoko said she was 18. Ke papao jou snaai”

@segongoane commented on the post: “U know what goes on at those parties bro hope u not part of them.”

@Zamu2 also commented: “It's a bit offish, to drag a 7 year old post and repost today when there is a scandal, but ke Qhubeka.”

Federal agents recently conducted raids on the homes of Diddy, who faces accusations of sexual assault from multiple individuals.

