Doja Cat drops 'Scarlet 2 Claude' deluxe album

You really thought throwing shade at Doja Cat would put her on pause? Nah, not a chance. No, sir, Doja Cat‘s Scarlet era continues. Fresh off the press, the superstar dropped her deluxe fourth studio album, now titled “Scarlet 2 Claude” paying homage to the infamous character from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”.

We're talking about seven new tracks, including “Masc”, “Acknowledge Me”, “Head High”, “Gang”, “Rider”, “Urrrge” and “Hungry”. During a recent episode of “The Therapy Gecko Podcast”, Doja Cat teased fans about the deeper connection between Scarlet and Claude Frollo. She hinted that understanding the character's personality traits and backstory might shed light on the album's themes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) “I feel like it connects to the story of ‘Scarlet’ in some way, and if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection,” she explained. “There’s a control aspect. He just abuses his power and his control and is dogmatic and a total c***.” Could there be thematic elements inspired by Claude Frollo in the music? Think obsession, power dynamics and inner turmoil. But hey, don't just take my word for it – give the tracks a listen and see for yourself.

One thing's for sure: with an album like this, get ready for a wave of conspiracy theories to flood the internet. Fans were obviously losing their minds over the fire songs. @doctorTeeTee commented: “it's safe to say that Doja Cat runs female rap.”

it's safe to say that Doja Cat runs female rap pic.twitter.com/oYLIbmRl6f — Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) April 5, 2024 @DojaArchives wrote: “Sorry but Doja Cat is the artist of our generation, everything she does is so versatile it’s INSANE.” Sorry but Doja Cat is the artist of our generation, everything she does is so versatile it’s INSANE. pic.twitter.com/nIoPRqoDwG — ☆ (@DojaArchives) April 5, 2024 @pvnksleeze wrote: “Best release of the night.” Best release of the night — 𝐓𝐑𝐕𝐏𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐉 (@pvnksleeze) April 5, 2024 @marajcunttyy couldn’t deny the sauce: “i’m sorry doja cat ate this up.”