Dr Fezile Mkhize will be sweeping viewers off their feet on ‘Generations: The Legacy’

“Generations: The Legacy” recently announced the departure of leading actors, including Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaone Kgosimore. However, anticipation is building as a fresh face is poised to grace Mzansi’s TV screens.

Renowned for his engaging on-screen presence as a “Top Billing” presenter, coupled with his credentials as a doctor and the title holder of Mr World South Africa 2019, Fezile Mkhize is excited to join the cast. In this upcoming venture, he will breathe life into the character of Khensani, a warm-hearted paramedic. This addition to the cast is generating considerable excitement, promising viewers a mixture of talent, charm, and the charismatic energy for which Mkhize is celebrated.

Mkhize brings that special kind of charm to the “Generations: The Legacy” stage, effortlessly sliding into his role as Khensani as he’s got this knack for being naturally awesome. “Generations: The Legacy” is confident that Khensani will bring the perfect dose of entertainment and, well, eye candy. Picture: Supplied And, oh boy, have you seen this guy? “Cosmopolitan” crowned him “Sexiest Man 2019”, “Men’s Health” thought he was cover-worthy twice and he’s the proud owner of titles like Mr World South Africa and Mr World Africa. So, brace yourself, because Mkhize is about to turn up the heat and make this summer one for the books.

Off-screen, Mkhize is a practising doctor, which aligns perfectly with his on-screen role. Casting director Russel Savadier highlights Mkhize’s unique blend of charm and medical professionalism, stating: “He’s a strong performer – an ex Mr World South Africa – and an Actual medical doctor! That combination works a treat. We’re very excited to have him on board!” “Generations: The Legacy” is confident that Mkhize will bring the perfect dose of entertainment and, well, eye candy. The talented doctor will be on screens from Thursday, November 23.