WATCH: Duduzane Zuma hangs out with Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson

Duduzane Zuma, the offspring of former president Jacob Zuma, has been hogging the spotlight since 2009.
Now, here’s the juicy part: he’s been missing in action for a hot minute. No social media sightings since May had everyone wondering, but he's back and he's making a splash.
A recent Instagram post spills the tea on Duduzane chilling with the “Real Housewives of Durban” stars.
Winston Innes, a managing director and friend of Duduzane, shared a video of the businessman chatting with BFF reality TV stars Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams.
The caption read: “@duduzanezuma22 @nonku_williams @mrs.jojo.robinson @calvenrobinson good people and good vibes.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”
Williams recently opened up about undergoing liposuction, complemented by a regimen of weekly weight-loss injections.
Taking her followers on a detailed journey through the procedure, it's evident that the effort has paid off.
Adding to the excitement, Williams also shared images showcasing her revamped appearance alongside Duduzane.
She wrote: “Cowgirl vibes”
Viewers couldn't resist commenting, tossing heart eyes like confetti in response to his presence.
@ gog_ntumba wrote: “Duduzani keeps getting hotter like uBaba 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥Awu sukanini madoda.”
@miss.mills wrote: “Duduzane will forever be our morals destroyer when we see his pics😂😂😂the man is just handsome🏃🏾♀️.”
@ntizelele wrote: “Tshisa Nonku with our future president.🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍.”
Williams' fans showed unwavering support and admiration for her new look, flooding her with an outpouring of love.
@ms_thabile_m wrote: “U look amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”