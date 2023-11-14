Independent Online
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma hangs out with Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson

Duduzane Zuma, Nonku Williams and Winston Innes. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 39m ago

Share

Duduzane Zuma, the offspring of former president Jacob Zuma, has been hogging the spotlight since 2009.

Now, here’s the juicy part: he’s been missing in action for a hot minute. No social media sightings since May had everyone wondering, but he's back and he's making a splash.

A recent Instagram post spills the tea on Duduzane chilling with the “Real Housewives of Durban” stars.

Winston Innes, a managing director and friend of Duduzane, shared a video of the businessman chatting with BFF reality TV stars Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams.

The caption read: “@duduzanezuma22 @nonku_williams @mrs.jojo.robinson @calvenrobinson good people and good vibes.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Williams recently opened up about undergoing liposuction, complemented by a regimen of weekly weight-loss injections.

Taking her followers on a detailed journey through the procedure, it's evident that the effort has paid off.

Adding to the excitement, Williams also shared images showcasing her revamped appearance alongside Duduzane.

She wrote: “Cowgirl vibes”

Viewers couldn't resist commenting, tossing heart eyes like confetti in response to his presence.

@ gog_ntumba wrote: “Duduzani keeps getting hotter like uBaba 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥Awu sukanini madoda.”

@miss.mills wrote: “Duduzane will forever be our morals destroyer when we see his pics😂😂😂the man is just handsome🏃🏾‍♀️.”

@ntizelele wrote: “Tshisa Nonku with our future president.🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍.”

Williams' fans showed unwavering support and admiration for her new look, flooding her with an outpouring of love.

@ms_thabile_m wrote: “U look amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”

