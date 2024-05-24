Dwayne Johnson undergoes jaw-dropping transformation to play MMA legend Mark Kerr

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again gracing our screens with his undeniable presence and, let’s be real, no one is complaining. Those rock-hard abs are always a welcome sight and we all know he’s not one to shy away from flaunting them.

But beyond the physicality, what truly captivates us is his acting skills, right? Recently, social media exploded with chatter as the actor underwent a stunning transformation into mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Mark Kerr for the biographical drama, “The Smashing Machine”. Fans were left speechless when glimpses of Johnson as Kerr surfaced from Benny Safdie’s movie set.

While he maintains his trademark muscular physique, there's a jaw-dropping alteration with facial prosthetics aiding his metamorphosis into the MMA icon. It’s crazy what a little make up and a weave can do. The movie, set to release in 2025, speaks volumes on Kerr's legacy; a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and victor of the World Vale Tudo Championship, amassing over two dozen MMA titles throughout his career. Making waves across the digital landscape, A24, the American independent entertainment company, revealed an image on their official X page.

The snapshot showcases The Rock as the formidable two-time UFC heavyweight champion, seated within a boxing ring, flanked by his cornermen. First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24) May 21, 2024 X user @CiaraBellaH wrote: “The Rock with hair does not look like Dwayne Johnson.”

The Rock with hair does not look like Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/jbVmIfdsN7 — 🧡Ciara_Bella🧡 (@CiaraBellaH) May 23, 2024 @CJ07370 also commented: “Damn! Crazy how well they made him look like Mark Kerr! This movie is gonna be awesome. Marks story is incredible and the documentary on him wasnt enough.” Damn! Crazy how well they made him look like Mark Kerr! This movie is gonna be awesome. Marks story is incredible and the documentary on him wasnt enough

— CJ (@CJ07370) May 21, 2024 @ozzymanld joked: “Rock finally gonna beat those ‘he can’t act’ allegations 🙏🏽.” Rock finally gonna beat those “he can’t act” allegations 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2OJQpDLgE1 — iz (@ozzymanld) May 21, 2024 “I used to watch Mark Kerr when I was a kid. I used to buy all the PrideFC tapes and watch them til they were worn out. I’m genuinely hyped for this,“ @DeathTrapCult wrote.