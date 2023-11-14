‘Expresso’ presenter Zoë Brown officially ‘wifey for lifey’

“Expresso” presenter Zoë Brown has officially tied the knot. Love is not just a feeling; it’s a celebration, and with the summer vibes in full swing, wedding bells are chiming sweetly.

Brown treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of the big moments on her special day. Witnessing the bride and groom radiate excitement on their wedding day is nothing short of beautiful. The 33-year-old former radio presenter shared the news that civil engineer Robbie Anderson popped the question back in March.

And this past Saturday marked the union of Brown and Anderson as they exchanged vows at Beuld The Venue in Robertson. The venue itself shared a clip capturing the magical moment when the media personality walked down the aisle with her father to join her groom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beuld The Venue (@beuld_the_venue) The day after the joyous celebration, Brown continued to spread the love by sharing snapshots that radiated pure marital bliss.

In these endearing images, Brown effortlessly embraced her new role as “wifey” to Anderson. The love between the newly-weds was palpable, seeping through each picture. From stolen glances to shared smiles, Brown’s post-wedding snapshots captured the essence of a love-filled journey. She captioned the photo dump: “The morning after 🤍”