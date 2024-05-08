Fans react as Costa Titch's cause of death is finally revealed

Local musician Costa Titch’s cause of death has finally been revealed.
The rapper and dancer, whose real name is Costantinos Tsobanoglou, died on March 11 last after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in southern Johannesburg.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead at the age 27.
Foul play has now been ruled out after his family announced in a statement: “The post-mortem examination revealed significant strain on Costa’s heart, unbeknownst to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue.”
“This culmination likely led to irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life.”
“Costa’s influence transcended boundaries, inspiring countless souls throughout his journey, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music,” concluded the statement.
Fans have since taken to social media to react to the news of the rapper’s cause of death.
@obreezyofficial wrote: “Damn only if he just turned couple of gigs down 😭😭😭”
@musicismylife3918 commented:“Omg I’m so sorry, this makes me so sad🥺”
“Doesn’t make it any easier but I hope the family now have some peace. RIP, gone but forever in our hearts ♥️,“ @rhodiacoetzer added.
@mona_lisa.na hit the nail on the head when they wrote: “Here’s your sign to learn to take a break and rest when you can❤️”
Meanwhile, a month after the musician’s death, his mother, Lara Langeveld vowed to find out what happened to her son. This came after rumours began circulated that the rapper suffered from epilepsy and that the stage lights triggered a fatal epileptic seizure.
There was also unsubstantiated claims that his death may have been the result of drug use.
Prior to his death, Costa Titch was gaining momentum in the music world and was also being recognised globally. His music video for “Big Flexa” was the first-ever amapiano music video to reach 50 million views on YouTube. Following his death, the video currently has around 97 million views.