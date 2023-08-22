Felicia Mabuza-Suttle takes Thandiswa Mazwai down memory lane

Award-winning artist Thandiswa Mazwai was taken on a pleasant journey down memory lane by ‘90s talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. Recently, Mabuza-Suttle shared an archived clip of an old episode of her show which featured Miriam Makeba and the musical group Bongo Muffin, which Mazwai was part of during the time.

The group performed on “The Felicia Show” for the audience as a tribute to Makeba, who they said influenced their music. In the caption, Mabuza-Suttle wrote: “#BongoMuffin saying thanks to #MiriamMakeba for the influence she had on their music. @thandiswamazwai you rock gurl! Great memories indeed for young & mature to cherish. “The heavens dancing to: #MiriamMakeba #DorothyMasuka #ThandiKlassen #DollyRathebe's music. 🙏🏾”

After watching the video on social media platform X, Mazwai responded: “😱🤩😍 I’ve been searching for this moment. This has had me smiling from ear to ear all morning.” She added: “This was the moment that started it all for me. Look at meeeeee, so cute. Look at Mama dancing..:) Thank you so much auntie @Feliciamabuza 😍 you hold so much of our beautiful archive.” 😱🤩😍 I’ve been searching for this moment. This has had me smiling from ear to ear all morning.This was the moment that started it all for me. Look at meeeeee, so cute. Look at Mama dancing..:) Thank you so much auntie @Feliciamabuza 😍 you hold so much of our beautiful archive. https://t.co/1MoYI2Mt0Q — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) August 20, 2023 Adding more to the conversation on Instagram, she said: “I remember this like it was yesterday! I remember running around the old African market in Rosebank looking for a gift. I kept telling them it’s for Mama Africa.

“I need a gift for mama! I got her a mask. That hug changed me, yazi. “Also, it was when mama asked me ‘What kind of artist do you want to be?’, that I started thinking about the real power of the mic. I thought to myself ‘I want I be like you mama. African, socially conscious, graceful’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@feliciamabuzasuttle) Not only did the clip send nostalgic vibes to Mazwai but to fans, too, who watched and commented.