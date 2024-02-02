Forbes’ family announces Kiernan Forbes Foundation in honour of AKA

In the lead up to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s one year death anniversary, the Forbes’ family continues to keep his memory alive. The family announced the launch of the Kiernan Forbes Foundation, which aims to “honour” AKA through making meaningful and empowering contributions to society.

On Instagram, via the award-winning rapper’s page, they posted: “Through the @kiernanforbesfoundation, the Forbes family intends to honour @akaworldwide by building on and living his legacy of inspiration to make meaningful and empowering contributions to society.” It continued to add that the platform will be used to develop young talent in the music industry through education. “Kiernan Jarryd Forbes is an inspiration to many people. His music gives pleasure to many and his own journey as a musician has inspired up and coming artists to be bold, creative, work hard and use music to tell their stories.”

The post highlighted AKA‘s affection for South Africa and his strong sense of patriotism. “Kiernan truly loved his country and the African continent. He demonstrated his South African patriotism with his signature of the flag draped over his microphone or around his shoulders. “He passionately supported the Fees Must Fall movement, advocating for fees for all. Out of the public eye, Kiernan selflessly supported those in need of financial and other assistance. His impact on the world will never be forgotten. #LongLiveSupaMega #LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong.”