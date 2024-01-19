From local romcom to hard-hitting crime drama, streaming giant starts the year off strong

Netflix has two local releases making its way to the platform in the next few weeks. The race is on to find love in Netflix’s upcoming Valentine’s Day release, “A Soweto Love Story”.

The story will take viewers on a hilarious journey with the Ngubeni brothers who are up against the clock to become the heir to the family home. Starring Lunga Shabalala, Sparky Xulu and Ray Neo Buso as the three brothers, and Duduzile Ngcobo as their mother, Bongekile, the romcom sees her make a proposition to her unmarried sons. The Ngubeni brothers are in a fierce showdown to win their mother’s favour and the coveted family home. Picture: Netflix The Ngubeni matriarch decides to take drastic measures to expand the Ngubeni family and instil the significance of genuine love and companionship in her all-boys household, so she promises the family home to the first one who ties the knot.

This sparks an intensely competitive and hilarious race against time as the brothers navigate the unpredictable landscape of Mjolofontein, with the coveted family home hanging in the balance. “A Soweto Love Story” is produced by Quizzical Pictures and directed by Rolisizwe Nikiwe. Skhumba Hlophe in “A Soweto Love Story”. Picture: Netflix. The supporting cast includes “The Queen” actress Motsoaledi Setumo, who plays Shabalala’s love interest, multi-award-winning comedian and radio host Skhumba Hlope, “The Herd” actress Sihle Ndaba, Mamodibe Ramodibe, Didintle Khunou and Monnye Kunupi.

Motsoaledi Setumo in “A Soweto Love Story”. Picture: Netflix. From romcom to a thrilling journey of crime, redemption and the pursuit of justice, another riveting show making its way onto the streaming platform is “Soon Comes Night”. A scene from “Soon Comes Night”. Picture: Supplied. The nail-biting thriller is set against the tumultuous landscape of an emerging rainbow nation in the 1990s. Produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, the six-part series tells the tale of liberation-hero-turned-heist-king Alex Shabane (Kwenzo Ngcobo) and a broken apartheid police officer seeking redemption, Detective Sakkie Oosthuizen (Albert Pretorius), who find their lives interlocked.

The gritty crime drama explores the complexities of morality and the blurred lines between good and bad. Inspired by actual events and a notorious heist legend, the series follows Shabane's return to South Africa, where he resorts to crime when the promised “spoils of war” fail to materialise. Other cast include Gaosi Raditholo, Didintle Khunou, Kenneth Nkosi, Sisanda Henna and Bahumi Mhlongo.

According to a media statement, showrunner Ilse van Hemert said the series promised to surprise viewers. “Not a single episode turns out as you may expect. And Alex Shabane is an anti-hero like no other.” Stan Joseph, the CEO at Ochre Moving Pictures, said the meticulously crafted scripted series promised to captivate audiences locally and globally.