KFM’s popular event Galaxy KDay is back to mesmerise the audience with a hot line-up of performers at the picturesque Meerendal Wine Estate in Cape Town on March 2, 2024. The much anticipated event is returning for a second year and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Based on the popularity of the Cape Town’s music events, hundreds flock in early to secure their spot on the grass dunes and come prepared with their picnic basket, camp chairs and blankets Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing for Mobile eXperiences at Samsung said: “Following the epic success of last year’s event, it only made sense to bring Galaxy KDay back. ”We’re therefore thrilled to partner once again with Kfm 94.5 to bring our Capetonian music-loving consumers another opportunity to enjoy their favourite local artists and unwind with their friends and families.”

Kfm’s Station Manager, Hennie Myburgh said: “We are beyond excited to present Galaxy KDay 2024! We’re looking forward to hosting thousands of fans on this epic day as we present a day filled with everything that we all love about Kfm 94.5 and the Western Cape.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿🇦 (@kfmza) If you’re a fan of original South African music then you’re in for a treat. The iconic Mango Groove sets off the concert with their all time favourite hit songs. This is a band whose iconic hits have become the soundtrack to countless memories. Their timeless blend of pop, jazz and African rhythms will transport you back in time, evoking a sense of nostalgia and pure euphoria.

Sun El-Musician. Picture: File First timer to the line up, Sun El-Musician, is a true musical master who effortlessly blends Afro house rhythms with soul-stirring vocals. His mesmerizing melodies and infectious energy will captivate your senses and have you dancing. After 10 years on the KDay stage, Mi Casa returns for another round of high energy performances. The Afro-pop sensation with their infectious tunes and irresistible harmonies will take you on a musical journey like no other. Afrikaans music rapstar Early B joins the line up again; the musical firecracker will be bringing his infectious beats and electrifying lyrics.

Rock out with Prime Circle, the dynamic rock band that has taken the South African music scene by storm. With their powerful vocals and electrifying guitar riffs, Prime Circle will bring an energy and intensity to the stage that will have you on your feet. Cape Town’s golden boy Emo Adams will be bringing his comical satire and entertaining dance moves while giving off a high energy vocal performance. Prepare to be captivated by his lyrical genius and magnetic stage presence which will have you dancing from start to finish.

The undisputed king of Cape Town hip-hop, YoungstaCPT, takes to the stage to bring that youth funk to the Cape Town audience. In addition to his numerous accolades, YoungstaCPT was also the 2023 Kfm Best of the Cape, Best local musician winner. His electrifying performances and thought-provoking lyrics have earned him a dedicated fan base, making his presence at KDay 2024 an absolute must-see.